Fern Hotels & Resorts opens The Fern Residency, Sarnath

The Fern Hotels & Resorts has opened The Fern Residency Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh. This is the second hotel which the company is managing in UP. The company also manages Howard Plaza The Fern in Agra. This takes the number of hotels managed by the company to 71 hotels across the country as well as in Nepal and Seychelles.

The Fern Residency, Sarnath is a 44-room hotel situated close to Lord Buddha’s sermon site. It offers contemporary rooms in three categories viz. Winter Green, Fern Club and Hazel Suite. All the rooms are equipped with the modern facilities such as high speed wi-fi internet, LED television, complimentary bottled drinking water in-room, complimentary in-room tea & coffee facility, digital in-room safe, etc. The rooms are also fitted with eco-friendly room lighting besides having eco-friendly bathroom amenities.

Suhail Kannampilly, the CEO of the company, said, “People visiting Sarnath can look forward to our sustainable hospitality. The Fern brand is going to expand its foot print in north India in a big way in 2020.”

The hotel is equipped with multi-cuisine restaurant, bar, swimming pool, gym, board room, kitty hall and state-of-art banqueting facility. The hotel provides good dining options to the guests. Cilantro – the multi cuisine restaurant with an open-air section offering Indian, Chinese & Continental cuisines. Tipsytales – the lounge bar with ample variety of spirits & cocktails is the perfect place to unwind in the evenings.