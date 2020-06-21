Father’s Day Special: Zorawar Kalra

Read Article

On the occasion of Father’s Day, Zorawar Kalra, MD & founder, Massive Restaurants, reminisces the precious moments spent with his father, a pioneer in the Indian restaurant industry – Jiggs Kalra, who passed away recently

My most precious childhood memories with my father

Most precious memories with my father from my childhood are the ones from the summer holidays that we used to take together. Schools were off for summer break and Dad used to take us for these vacations that were more like a food trails around the country and across the globe. These memories are so special to me, some of the happiest times in my life and I don’t think I can feel so much sense of carefreeness, security and fun as I did on these trips with my father and mother.

These trips exposed my palate to various varieties of food and were very important in developing a keen interest in the restaurant business. It was from a very early stage in my life that I knew that all I wanted to do was restaurants and it was thanks to these various experiences my father exposed me to.

What did I learn from him as a restaurateur

Everything that I have learnt as a restauranteur, I have learnt it from him. The most important being – focus on basics, great food and service with a smile are the two most important things adding to this food safety and hygiene being the top priority. He had a very high sense of responsibility for Indian food, which I have gained from him. Both of us feel that Indian food is the greatest cuisine on the earth and it needs to be showcased correctly to people around the world. This is what I have tried to do with my business and something he did throughout his life with various food festivals and concepts that he developed in the country and overseas.

The biggest thing I have received from my father is the sense of devotion towards our incredible Indian cuisine. He spent his whole life researching on Indian food, working with various chefs, collecting recipes to make a repository because a lot of our Indian recipes went undocumented. His sense of responsibility towards Indian food and his crusade to put it on the global palate are the two most important things I have learnt from him as a restauranteur.

Stepping into my father’s shoes one day

My father’s shoes are too big to step into. I don’t think I want to step into his shoes and don’t think he would want me to as he always wanted me to carve out my own niche; to develop my own skills and to be my own man. This is what he taught me very early in life and in fact he used to jokingly say, “I don’t want people to refer to you as Jiggs Kalra’s son, I want to be referred to as Zorawar Kalra’s father.” I don’t think I am anywhere close to achieving that but I definitely think that, that’s the kind of self-worth he instilled into me at a very early age. I don’t necessarily want to fill in his shoes at all but definitely want to make him very proud of me.