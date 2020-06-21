Father’s Day Special: Vishal Kamat

Read Article

Vishal Kamat, CEO, Kamat Hotels Group, takes a trip down the memory lane to how his father – Vithal Kamat, Executive Chairman & MD, Kamat Hotels Group – bestowed upon him the skills to become a responsible hotelier

My most precious childhood memories with my father

When we were younger we saw him very less as he was focused on building his empire. Especially considering our schooling, our classes and our own routine would rarely match his erratic and odd hours. The various places he was opening hotels like Gujarat, Silvassa, Khandala, and various parts of Maharashtra, he would take us all along as a holiday and would try and spend as much time possible with us while working. It was fun as we’d keep driving or travel by train enjoying different places and experiences every weekend or long holidays. Due to this the travel bug stuck and has grown with me.

What did I learn from him as a hotelier

People management. This is something he’s very good at because whatever he does it’s from the heart. If he believes in it, he convinces and takes people along. This is something I have learnt from him. Just like people worked and remained working with my father for decades, in my own case I have many who have spent years with me. Loyalty from the team has to be earned and it comes from mutual respect. This is something I learnt from him, respect every level of staff because only strong foundations will help stabilise the pinnacle of a pyramid. Only a committed team will make each guest have a memorable stay and not just a pleasant one.

Stepping into my father’s shoes one day

My father has very big shoes and filling them is not something that I am looking at. Just like my father did not fill my grandfather’s humble slippers and made his own shoes, he would like me to define my own boots and make my own mark. This is what drives my ambition. Whatever my footwear be, it must make my parents and family proud.