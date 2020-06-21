Father’s Day Special: Satyen Jain

Read Article

Satyen Jain, CEO, Pride Group of Hotels, revisits the memories of how his father – S P Jain, founder and MD, Pride Group of Hotels – taught him work-life balance, from being a successful hotelier to spending quality time with the family

My most precious childhood memories with my father

My father instilled in me a set of values that he exemplified from many of his experiences. The fond memories of those stories are still inculcated in my mind. He would always speak about a lot of situations and how he had acted on the same and left me to draw my conclusion of what one should do when faced with a similar situation. He was the person who walked his talk calmly irrespective of the situation and has taught me the same. He always asked me to be calm to be able to process the information and accordingly react to the situation. Also, he encouraged me to be mindful of the impact of what would be the effect on others of my actions before I went through with the same. A lot of healthy discussions and debates always enriched the learning and developed a more logical mindset than being too emotional. He followed a very regular fitness routine and would always encourage me to give importance to my fitness.

What did I learn from him as a hotelier

I have learnt a lot of things like from maintaining a work-life balance to giving my 100 per cent attention to work while at it at and once back home then how to switch off the work mode and spend quality time with family.

How to work with professionals and take their advice, and take the team along to the importance of getting into the depth of any matter that I would attend. And, lastly how to build a great hotel by spending reasonably and mindfully making sure that money is not wasted on unnecessary things to control costs and make sure that the hotel makes a profit.

Stepping into my father’s shoes one day

The professional journey led by my father is huge to fill in. He opened his first hotel in Pune and turned it into a 20-hotel chain over the years. So stepping into his shoes is a big task. He has been a great mentor for me and given me a lot of freedom to operate in the last many years. His years of experience as a practicing chartered accountant and then a hotelier has proven to be very valuable for me.