Father’s Day Special: Saba Dhanani

Read Article

Saba Dhanani, Director – Operations, Sayaji Hotels, recalls her Sunday morning breakfasts prepared by her father – Raoof Dhanani, MD, Sayaji Hotels, and the learnings as a hotelier he instilled into her

My most precious childhood memories with my father

We always looked forward to our Sunday mornings, when Dad would cook us breakfast. Even if we all wanted different things, Dad put in that much effort into all our dishes – Eggs, French toast, sandwiches. When a person works six days a week, Sundays are usually spent in bed. But not Dad. His way of unwinding was to spend his one day of rest with his family.

What did I learn from him as a hotelier

Dad has lived by one rule – ‘If you want to go fast, go alone. But if you want to go far, go together.’ His leadership qualities hold true to the essence that he wants to influence, not dominate. As a hotelier, his vision was to always fuel his dream — and I share this with him.

Stepping into my father’s shoes one day

The responsibilities that my father’s shoulders bear are an overwhelming thing to think about. But, since the beginning, he stood tall with his vigour. I have inherited his strength and have learnt from the best. I believe I will make him proud.