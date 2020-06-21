Trending now

Father’s Day Special: Riyaaz Amlani

by Akshay Nayak
Riyaaz Amlani, CEO & MD, Impresario Handmade Restaurants, recalls how his father – also a restaurateur – believed in his dreams to become a successful restaurateur

My most precious childhood memories with my father

The earliest memories with my father are all from restaurants. I remember going to Flora restaurant in Worli with him and my mother frequently, where I used to order sweet corn chicken soup. He used to enjoy the whisky there.

What did I learn from him as a restaurateur

My father used to run a restaurant in Churchgate called Berry’s. He believed in being hands-on as a restaurateur. He used to be at the restaurant every single day and also knew his guests by their names. He was also very iron-fisted and controlled the restaurant business very strongly. He used to look at every detail in the restaurant to maintain the highest degree of service. I wish I could be more involved as he was doing for his restaurant. Unfortunately, I am not able to imbibe the quality of being involved in the day-to-day functioning of the restaurants, which he possessed.

Stepping into my father’s shoes one day

I feel that my father was the first one to believe in my dreams. He allowed me to take some space in front of his restaurant, which saw the setting up of my first restaurant – Mocha. So, technically, he was the one who gave me my first gig in setting up a restaurant. That is when it all started.

