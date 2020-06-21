Father’s Day Special: Chef Reetika Gill

Read Article

In a heart to heart, Chef Reetika Gill, owner, Curry Singh Kitchens, the first restaurant in India to serve trans-fat free food, speaks about her father and mentor, Chef Manjit Gill, corporate chef, ITC-Welcomgroup and president, Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA)

My most precious childhood memories with my fatherl

On holidays he used to cook and we used to wait for the special meal. As he used to be very busy at work and come quite late from the hotel, we didn’t see him for days as in morning we used to be off to school. So we used to wait for that special meal and a game of Ludo (It’s our family game now).

What I learned from him as a chef and restaurateur

To be honest and sincere in whatever I do.

You serve what you can eat.

You need not to be rich to make soulful, sumptuous food but you need to prepare food with knowledge, skills and practise.

Do read recipes couple of times before attempting it . Timings are always just guidelines. Do add more or less water based on your intelligence .

Cooking is with the mind and consciousness.

Stepping into my father’s shoes one day

I have never thought of stepping into my father’s shoes, but I must do something he is proud of. He is my mentor and I will always want to be his student.