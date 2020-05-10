FAO chief economist says countries should accelerate the development of e-commerce for small farmers

Read Article

Maximo Torero Cullen, chief economist and assistant director-general, Economic and Social Development Department, Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) has presented a paper on Covid-19 and the risk to food supply chains: How to respond? One of the recommendations he has is to give smallholder farmers support to both enhance their productivity and market the food they produce, also through e-commerce channels.

Restrictions on movement are curbing farmers’ access to markets to buy inputs and sell products. Fresh produce is accumulating at farms, resulting in food loss. It is causing labor shortages as migrant seasonal workers are unable to travel. The Ebola outbreak in 2014 disrupted the agricultural market chains in West Africa for the same reason, leading to shortages of food and price increases. Africa is especially vulnerable right now with desert locust infestations already threatening the continent’s food supply. In China, logistics constraints and labour crunches have caused losses of fresh vegetables, limited access to animal feed and diminished capacity of slaughterhouses.

Countries must implement the following core measures. First, they should bring collection centers closer to smallholder producers to reduce the need for mobility. Collection centers should have high capacity. Food banks can play a significant role given their knowledge, as well as horizontal and vertical coordination mechanisms with farmers’ associations engaged in contract farming arrangements. Second, countries, when feasible, should establish warehouse receipt systems to farmers to use the receipts to get their payments. Third, countries should accelerate the development of e-commerce for smallholders.

Fourth, smallholder farmers must have access to finance, so that they can continue to produce. A number of countries are introducing stimulus packages that lack clear incentives for smallholder farmers. Farmers need cash handouts and safety net programs that can enhance their productivity. Banks should wave fees on farmers’ loans and extend payment deadlines. A capital injection in the agricultural sector can help small and medium agri-businesses to continue operations. Improving storage can help reduce post-harvest crop losses along the supply chain. Any constrains to domestic trade, including bureaucratic hurdles, should be removed in order to link smallholder farmers to markets.

Growers and warehouses should eliminate visitors. Shops should reduce their hours, rotate the staff and double down on their delivery services. Warehouses and processing plants should be re-engineered to enable workers to practice social distancing. Health professionals should take temperatures of employees and make sure they are wearing masks, gloves and other protective gears.

Cullen has also recommended keeping the food value chain alive by focusing on key logistics bottlenecks.

The food value chain can be broadly divided into two groups: the staple commodities (wheat,maize, corn, soybeans and oil seeds) and the high-value commodities (fruits, vegetables and fishery). The staple commodity production is capital intensive, and the labor shortage issue resulting from the coronavirus-related restrictions on movement has less impact on their production. However, the logistics to distribute the commodities is affected, as it hampers food transportation across cities, provinces, regions and countries.

The high-value commodities, on the other hand, require a large amount of labor to produce. So they are substantially affected when employees get sick or local and migrant laborers are not able to travel due to lockdowns. Logistical barriers that disrupt the food supply chains affect the high-value commodities even more because of their perishability. The high-value supply chain includes food processing plants, which are also labour intensive. Currently, most of the sorting and packing lines do not comply with the social distancing requirements.

Logistics disruptions in the supply chains are emerging. For example, Rosario in central Argentina is the country’s major grain export hub, as well as a major soybean production area. Argentina is the world’s largest exporter of soymeal livestock feed. Recently, dozens of municipal governments near Rosario have blocked grains trucks from entering and exiting their towns to slow the spread of the virus. Many are defying the federal government’s order to unblock their roads, citing health concerns. Soybeans are therefore not being transported to crushing plants, affecting the country’s export of soybean meal for livestock. Similarly, in Brazil, another key exporter of staple commodities, there are reports of logistical hurtles putting the food supply chains at risk. Internationally, if a major port like Santos in Brazil or Rosario in Argentina shuts down, it would spell disaster for global trade.

In short, key staple commodities-exporting countries need to make every effort to find solutions to minimise logistics disruptions, so that major staple commodities can move across countries.

In fact, the Covid-19 crisis is an opportunity to identify the bottlenecks and address them. The logistics components of the supply chain need to be properly tested and given special permits to move commodities. Port staff should be considered as essential personnel, and proper health and safety measures, including testing, protective gears and practicing social distancing, need to be in place. These measures will bring stability to international markets. The supply chains of high-value commodities are more complex, and countries need to move fast to identify them as a priority sector and ensure that migrant laborers can access the farms and plants. Countries must find best ways to strike a balance between the need to keep production going and the necessity of protecting the workers.