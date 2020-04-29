FAITH urges Centre for a holistic approach towards GST implementation post the COVID-19 pandemic

Read Article

As the hospitality industry broadly across the country is reeling from the adverse impact of the global pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH), the policy federation of all the national associations representing the complete tourism, travel and hospitality industry of India (ADTOI, ATOAI, FHRAI, HAI, IATO, ICPB, IHHA, ITTA, TAAI, TAFI) has been appealing to the Centre for various relaxations and a bailout plan to ensure the survival of the sector since quite some time now.

Speaking to Express Food & Hospitality, Aashish Gupta, consulting CEO, FAITH, elucidated that the government needs to take several timely measures right from extension in bank loan moratoriums for the complete fiscal; tax holiday for the whole year; and a holistic approach with relaxed policies to encourage the tourism products of the country to stand firm during these testing times.

When asked about expecting a systemic rejig in the policies pertaining to the hospitality sector, Gupta expressed that the key question here remains that if there is no tourism for the whole fiscal at least, why even have a notional GST? “We have asked the Centre to award a GST holiday to the tourism and hotel and restaurant industry without stopping the flow of Input Tax Credit (ITC) for this fiscal. We are encouraging the industry, which will create employment, but the government needs to take a holistic approach when it comes to GST implementation and industry-friendly policies, instead of timely rationalisation of the existing ones,” he highlighted.

Expressing about the dire situation that the sector is currently facing, Gupta lamented, “I think this is the worst financial year ever for the hospitality sector. The situation is worse than that of the global financial crisis (GFC). People would refrain from travelling even as the lockdown is lifted because of the fear of the contagion and the transportation restrictions. The whole inbound market would be almost shut for the whole fiscal as the season of travel for this market is from October to March and the booking for the same happens during this period that we are already in. As the countries, be it, visitors, from the South East Asian countries to European travellers coming to India, we do not see any traction, for this fiscal, in leisure from these markets given the situation that they are faced with there.”

“As and when the travel restrictions are lifted there will be some corporate traffic, but minimum leisure. Almost all the corporates have already taken back their guidance for the year which hints that all of them are seeing a negative growth moving forward too, which further means that travel being non-compulsory, unless it is really essential people are not going to travel. Leisure hotels, as well as resort destinations, will see huge losses, while business hotels will see a minimal amount of business. Talking about domestic travel, it mostly happens between April and July, as it is the holiday season. We all know that since we are going through that season already and it is completely shut down, about 60-70 per cent of the travel market has already gone away for the current year. So all the segments which affect the hospitality from FFITS, DFITS, Domestic Corporate Trade, MICE, weddings, etc., will not be contributing to the hospitality industry for this fiscal. Looking at the year on year performance, Occupancies and RevPAR are going to nosedive,” he stated.

Since there are no cash flows in the industry and survival of it totally depends on it. Given that the situation gets better and our homes become much safe, tourism and hospitality are driven by a lot of perception and desire to travel which is not going to happen in a hurry, added Gupta.

Explaining the requests that FAITH has made to the Centre to ensure the survival of the industry, Gupta expressed, “As there are no cash inflows in the sector, the government has to take care of cash outflows of which the biggest is salaries. We have requested the Centre and the RBI to set up a ‘Tourism COVID 19 Relief Fund’ with a minimum size of Rs 50, 000 crores, given the gross banking credit of the travel, tourism & hospitality industry is equivalent to it. It should be a 10-year interest-free loan. Second, the RBI has awarded moratorium to establishments for three months, but it should be further extended for the full financial year because the situation will keep the economy hurting for the whole fiscal. Also, there must be no interest generated, because what is the point of the deferment otherwise? Third, the biggest cashflows that happen at hotels are the Centre and the state’s statutory obligation. Be it fixed power tariffs, water tariffs, excise & license fees, etc., all these costs need to be given a holiday for 12 months without any penalty. If these three things are done that should enable the government to take care of the hospitality industry which in turn will allow the businesses to take care of their employees. For the revival of the industry, the Centre and the states need to work hand in hand to improve the overall feel-good factor, because if during this situation people are losing jobs and enterprises are going bankrupt, how will the demand be generated if the supply is collapsed. So let’s first take cognisance of preserving the supply and the demand will come back once there is positive news of eradication of the virus.”

About the revival of the industry, Gupta feels that the domestic MICE market must be encouraged by giving a 200 per cent exemption to Indian corporates. “This will start stimulating corporate demand. Also, awarding full income tax benefit to citizens for domestic travel will reinstate demand in the overall tourism and hospitality industry in India moving forward,” he concluded.