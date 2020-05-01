FAITH: Help tourism industry Survive, Revive and Thrive

Read Article

28 Indian states set to lose tourism as an industry

The Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH), the policy federation of all the national associations representing the complete tourism, travel and hospitality industry of India (ADTOI, ATOAI, FHRAI, HAI, IATO, ICPB, IHHA, ITTA, TAAI, TAFI) has appealed to the governments of Indian states to help the tourism industry. FAITH has been repeatedly saying to all key government bodies that the tourism industry of India first needs to SURVIVE, then needs to REVIVE and then only can it THRIVE.

FAITH has shared with each state their share of domestic and foreign tourists and how most of those total tourist footfalls will now not be available for 2020-21.

Eight billion+ domestic tourism footfalls, 10.5 million + foreign tourists and six million + NRI tourist footfalls hit

Each foreign tourist has a multiplier effect of 2.8 times across Indian states, hence 10.5 million foreign tourists lead to 28 million +foreign tourists footfalls across states

This tourism business has almost completely come to a standstill in FY 2020-21. Almost all of India’s top performing foreign source markets for tourism (USA, Canada, UK, Germany, China, Japan, Singapore, Russia, Italy, Spain), are severely impacted and are not likely to travel before FY 2021 – 22.

The interstate domestic season which happens almost 60 per cent+ in the April – July period has collapsed for the year FY 2020 – 21 and will be negligent for the rest of year with stringent travel restrictions and reduced connectivity across Indian states.