Fairmont Singapore secures brand’s unique global cleanliness and hygiene ALLSAFE label

Shortly following the an extensive transformation of its South Tower guestrooms and Fairmont Gold Lounge, Fairmont Singapore is celebrating another milestone as the first Accor Luxe hotel in Asia Pacific to be recognised with the brand’s unique global cleanliness and hygiene ALLSAFE label.

With Singapore’s recent entry into Phase-II of its reopening strategy, and as the Group and Hotel gear up for recovery, this recognition comes as a timely testament of Fairmont Singapore’s unwavering commitment to the prioritising of guests and colleagues’ safety and well-being; and provides needed assurance, confidence and peace-of-mind to guests and patrons that the Hotel has met and will continue to uphold some of the most stringent cleaning standards & operational protocols in the world of hospitality.

The Accor ALLSAFE global cleanliness & hygiene standards have been developed with and vetted by Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspections and certification. All the Group’s hotels must apply these standards and will be audited either by Accor operational experts or by third-party auditors such as Bureau Veritas to receive this label.

In conjunction with the hotelwide ALLSAFE label, Fairmont Singapore and Raffles City Convention Centre, together with our audio-visual partner, Encore; will also be at the forefront in safe meeting practices with a set of ALLMeetSafe guidelines that have been put in place for implementation during the early phases of recovery to meetings and events. These encompass a series of meeting formats, equipment packages, and recommendations that address how to reduce risk and safeguard well-being within the meeting space for events clients and their guests. At the heart of this initiative is the goal to our guests feel comfortable and confident to hold meetings and events in our premises again.

Most recently, Fairmont Singapore has been certified as an SG Clean establishment. SG Clean is a Government initiative jointly organised by Singapore Tourism Board, the National Environment Agency and Enterprise Singapore to encourage businesses to uphold good hygiene and sanitation practices. This certification demonstrates yet again that the Hotel has undertaken the necessary precautionary measures to ensure the well-being of guests, customers and patrons.

As part of Accor, Fairmont Singapore shares the same mission to always protect our guests and colleagues, make them feel assured of their safety so that they can resume their travel, event and dining experiences in confidence and with peace-of-mind; and continue to do so in the future.