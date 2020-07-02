Fairmont Singapore and Swissôtel The Stamford enhance guest safety in the new normal

Read Article

As the world adapts to a new normal brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the local hospitality industry prepares to resume business operations, Fairmont Singapore and Swissôtel The Stamford step out with another leading initiative among hotels in Singapore – an easy, safe and touchless solution that will offer guests the convenience, assurance and peace of mind to check-in and out of the hotel with minimal physical contact and interaction.

To anticipate the needs of customers and continue to delight them in the immediate and long term future, it is an absolute essential to ensure cleaning and hygiene standards are the best in class so that guests feel confident, safeguarded and secure each time they stay at the Hotels.

With this new digital solution, guests are able to register and check-in prior to arrival, and check-out via the web or on their mobile device through the simple use of a QR code and with easy to follow step-by-step instructions; without the hassle of having to download any applications. They can also customise their stay with different hotel offerings, make payments online, save time and more importantly minimise face-to-face engagement to protect their own well-being.

Marcus Hanna, GM, Fairmont Singapore and Swissôtel The Stamford said, “Much as our industry has been dealt a huge blow with this pandemic, we know that people will return to travel post-Covid-19, because of an inherent love of adventure. We are confident in the long-term future of the hospitality industry, and are ready to welcome our guests back with solutions that address what matters most to them now – their safety and well-being, because safeguarding and taking care of our guests and colleagues is at the very heart of what we do and who we are.”

“Our hotels have always embraced a keen spirit towards innovation. With the automated check-in/out system at Swissôtel The Stamford and the Talktown app that enhances colleagues’ communication, information sharing and operational productivity in 2018; to our unprecedented Aquaponics farm within an urban hotel in 2019. We are progressively on the lookout for new technologies that can improve or redefine business operations. In the new normal, it is even more imperative to do so to stay relevant to our customers’ priorities and needs. This app-free contactless check-in/out solution is a definitive step forward to bring confidence back to travel and hospitality,” said Ahmed Disokey, area director, Information Technology and Business Innovation.

In addition to the contactless check-in and check-out solution, Fairmont Singapore and Swissôtel The Stamford are also working on providing guests with a touchless and safe experience at each possible touchpoint in the guest journey. These include providing guests with all the information they need on their phones, including guest service information in-room; menus; payment at the table; and Concierge information. In time to come, printed information may be completely done away with, which is a big and positive contribution towards sustainability as well.