Fairmont Jaipur celebrates tree lighting ceremony

Basking in the true spirit of Christmas, Jaipur’s modern palace, Fairmont Jaipur celebrated the lighting of their spectacular Christmas Tree last evening. The majestic 12-feet high Christmas tree next to the gingerbread house, added to the merriment of the Christmas spirit as the special guests hit a switch at 1900 hours to light up the décor and mark a symbolic start to the festivities.

The creative team of the hotel donned their innovative hats, decorating the hotel’s lobby and Anjum, the coffee lounge with a dazzling display of edible decor, including a giant gingerbread house complete with a toy train and ‘Fairmont’ station.

Guests discovered an epicurean extravaganza with an irresistible choice of delicacies by the talented culinary team. Anjum presented a delicious array of appetizers and delightful concoctions as festive as the décor. A giant tapestry house was constructed to allow chefs to take stage and present scrumptious canapés, Brioche Burgers, Deconstructed Teas and a Foaming Station. This was complemented by a marvellous selection of traditional Christmas cakes, cookies and chocolates. To complete the experience, the mixologists prepared favourites such Glüwein and Eggnog, as well as exciting new creations including a Snowglobe Shot.

The festive season commenced with a good cause as General Manager Rajiv Kapoor took the stage to announce the story at the core of this event. This event is a part of a series which Fairmont Jaipur has been conducting for in house guests as well as employees in order to raise funds for a charity account of the hotel. The funds collected from this will be used to fuel various activities as part of Fairmont Jaipur’s corporate social responsibility, including their adoption of Rajkiya Madhyamik Vidhyalaya, a local school and Christmas celebrations at the school.

Guests at this lively event included many of the city’s well-known socialites, journalists and bloggers. This marked the start of a festive season with plenty of enjoyable activities, making Fairmont Jaipur the place to be.