Fairmont Hotels & Resorts invites guests to celebrate small events in grand settings

As hotels around the world reopen to the public and restrictions on travel and gatherings are increasingly relaxed, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is pleased to lead the hospitality industry with a thoughtful approach to celebrating special occasions, milestones and other important gatherings. Intimate gatherings amid grand settings are the focus as families, friends and colleagues eagerly regroup and celebrate the many personal milestones and annual get-togethers that were put on hold during the global pandemic lockdown.

Sharon Cohen, VP, Fairmont Brand., said, “At this unprecedented moment in time, we feel fortunate to be welcoming back guests and are happy to help them create intimate moments of togetherness that focus on quality over quantity, where something small can be truly beautiful. With smaller social gatherings, people are observing the less is more philosophy right now, that bigger isn’t always better or that grandeur isn’t defined by size. A stunning natural vista or a rich, historic setting adorned with exquisite luxuries can be just as meaningful and powerful when shared with a select, hand-picked group of loved ones, where each and every guest feels special, valued and important.”

As a brand that has successfully navigated other life altering events such as World War II and The Great Depression, Fairmont understands the need to be adaptable and creative in times of uncertainty, change and adversity. The luxury brand also brings more than a century of history and a reputation for its grand and awe-inspiring destinations where special occasions have been celebrated and where momentous, world-changing events have occurred. Fairmont has also been a leader in social and community actions over many generations, from being the first global hotel company to introduce brand-wide environmental standards, to providing space for makeshift hospitals and community support in times of crisis, to hosting historic meetings of international significance.

Read on to learn how a host of Fairmont hotels around the world are celebrating the beauty of intimate events in grand settings.

INTIMATE WEDDINGS

Couples can now get married at the famed Fairmont Copley Plaza in Boston starting atUS$ 1,000. The “We Still Do” wedding package is designed for couples who want to “say yes” to their summer marriage plans with small ceremonies of up to 10 people. The package is available starting July 1, 2020 – the date the hotel plans to reopen – through September 22, 2020. Brides and grooms can choose their favorite ballroom and receive a sparkling toast, wedding cake, and exclusive access for photos throughout private areas of the historic hotel. Live Stream Technology is also available as an added feature to allow loved ones who aren’t able to travel to take part in the special day.

The grand ballroom at Fairmont Royal York in Toronto can hold up to a thousand guests, but for now the landmark hotel is providing the space for weddings with up to just 10 people. Ceremony packages start at CAD$ 1,000 and include a floral backdrop by designer Frank Rea, choice of gold or silver ceremony chairs, white linen signing table, champagne toast, an hour of access to coveted photo locations, complimentary parking and a 10 per cent discount on 2021 wedding packages. Guest lists will be allowed to expand as local restrictions are lifted.

Romance is still going strong in the Rocky Mountains of Western Canada. Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise invites couples to make their mountain wedding dreams a reality, surrounded by shimmering emerald water and majestic mountain peaks. The resort’s Romance in the Rockies offer starts from CAD$ 750 for a spectacular ceremony on the Victoria Terrace with Lake Louise as the backdrop and CAD$ 130 per person for a perfectly private dinner in the Sunroom or the Lefroy Room to follow.

A short ride away couples can seal the deal with Fairmont Banff Springs’ Small Wedding & Elopement Offerings with rates starting from CAD$ 400. Elopers can tie the knot in a standing ceremony on the picturesque Lower Terrace of the historic castle while traditionalists can walk down the aisle on the stunning and sought-after Upper Terrace with an inimitable three-course dining experience to follow.

Meanwhile, Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge invites adventurers and romantics to say “I Do” on a private sundeck situated on the pristine shores of Lac Beauvert with panoramic views of the Canadian Rockies. The Jasper Elopement Package starts from CAD$ 1,109 and includes a two night stay with daily breakfast, the ceremony venue, sparkling wine and wedding cake. Newlyweds can toast their future happiness while sitting lakeside in classic Muskoka chairs around crackling fire pits and gazing into the starry night.

Weddings at Fairmont Jaipur are always a royal affair, with its reputation for some of the country’s most extravagant and lavish weddings. The opulent architecture, traditional welcoming rituals and genteel ambience are ideal for romantic ceremonies. Small weddings are all the more spectacular when surrounded by arches and octagonal towers, hand carved Thekri glasswork on the walls, and delicate ceiling adornments in shades of gold, blue and red. Ample space and open-air settings create receptions that are as healthy as they are happy-ever-after.

For those who prefer to skip the big wedding and instead plan for a romantic honeymoon at a date later down the road, Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi remains one of the world’s most sought after locales for ultimate wedded bliss. The ‘secret water island’ glistens like a pearl nestled in a turquoise lagoon of the Indian Ocean, while the resort’s Beach Villas, Over Water Villas and unique luxury Tented Jungle Villas all vie to be the most romantic places to sleep. With pristine beaches and abundant marine life, guests can snorkel, dive, and sail away to nearby deserted island for a romantic picnic just for two. Alternately, a private yacht may be chartered to watch the evening dolphin swim while sipping champagne and sailing off into the sunset.

Brides and grooms in Germany can also celebrate their special day with those closest to them with Fairmont Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten’s latest wedding offer. From the rooftop terrace to the beautiful small ballrooms, the options at the hotel are simply amazing for couples to say their vows in style. With a max group of 10 people, and fixed price of 1,500 EUR, this customised package also includes a bridal bouquet and corsage bouquet, champagne reception with wedding delicious cake, photographic accompaniment and 3 additional exclusive photo locations around the property and an overnight stay for the newly married pair in a Junior Suite including breakfast.

ICONIC ANNIVERSARIES

The show must go on, even if it has been a bit delayed. Now is the time to plan ahead for a perfect anniversary date night or celebratory weekend in 2021 at The Plaza, A Fairmont Managed Hotel. The hotel’s From the Suite to the Stage package includes orchestra-level tickets to a remount of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker. The play, rescheduled to March 19 – July 18, 2021, will delight guests with a hilarious send-up of love and marriage, set inside a Plaza hotel suite. Afterwards, guests can return to the hotel for après-theatre cocktails and their very own Plaza suite experience.

Fairmont Jakarta offers a cozy and romantic way to celebrate an anniversary or private celebration with its Pod Dining experience. Guests – either a couple or small group of up to 8 people – are seated at a beautifully prepared table within a private glass pod, featuring sparkling views of the night sky and the city lights. Private table service and exquisite menus take an evening from special to spectacular.

AL FRESCO FUN

Guests looking to treat a loved one to a special birthday, anniversary, graduation or other important milestone, might choose the Happy Trails package at Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu. Guests stay one night at the five-star getaway, with breakfast, then head out to explore Charlevoix’s best hiking trails in the heart of the UNESCO World Heritage Biosphere Reserve. Both Parc national des Hautes Gorges de La Rivière Malbaie and Parc national des Grands-Jardins are just a hop, skip and a hike away.

After several months of lockdown, who among us is not longing for a little beach time with their favourite loved ones? Fairmont Mayakoba in the Mayan Riviera is making it possible with The Come 2 Mexican Caribbean offer. Guests who book a double occupancy stay can receive an additional double stay, making it a great way to get together with close friends and family.

Nothing calms the soul and bolsters the spirit like a mini-break on the water. A nautical moment awaits on Lake Geneva, with a new offer from Fairmont Grand Hotel Geneva that lets guests choose their favorite watersport – from stand-up paddle boards to windsurfing, wings or foils. At $550 CHF for one night, or $490 CHF per night for two nights, the offer comes with a luxury room for two guests, breakfast, and a bonus spa credit of $50 CHF per guest.

This summer and fall, staging casual, outdoor meetings and events is the name of the game at Fairmont Baku, Flame Towers in Azerbaijan. With one of the world’s most striking buildings as the backdrop, the hotel offers two great open air spaces to host any small to medium size function. H2O Pool Bar and Nur Lounge Patio are both exquisite spaces that can accommodate a cocktail setup of up to 150 or a banquet up to 80. While the hotel will work with organizers to make event a one-of-a-kind affair, all packages include complimentary background music, stage and table and terrace decoration, chair covers upon request, free bar setup and flexible payment and cancellation policies.

From fab function rooms designed by award-winning international architects to an outdoor pool designed pop art style by avant-garde designer Marcel Wanders, Fairmont Quasar Istanbul offers an array of exceptional venues to commemorate all of life’s most special moments. A favourite setting is Ukiyo, the hotel’s terrace bar on the fifth floor. Featuring an outdoor infinity pool with panoramic Bosphorus views, not to mention striking décor, the striking space is the quintessential spot in the city to host private events and special celebrations.

DISTANCING ON THE LINKS

Couples that play together, stay together and one of the easiest ways to get out and enjoy the world while maintaining physical distancing guidelines, is through the game of golf. Reopening August 1, Fairmont Grand Del Mar offers its Grand Golf Getaway, with two rounds of golf daily at San Diego’s only Tom Fazio designed course. The package includes an upgrade to a luxury guestroom or suite where guests can bask in the Pacific breeze, the glow of Southern California sunshine and stunning views of the Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve.

Family vacation time is idyllic at Fairmont St Andrews in Scotland, with the seclusion and privacy of a Manor Home. Slated to re-open later this summer, Manor Homes offer four ensuite bedrooms, dining room, farmhouse kitchen and even helicopter landing rights. Guests can chopper in and live in self-contained luxury while enjoying daily rounds nearby on one of the most historic golf courses in the world.

Fairmont Le Montreux Palace invites guests to stay and play golf on the Swiss Riviera, surrounded by mountains and the mists of Lake Geneva. The nearby 18-hole course at the Montreux Golf Club is located in Aigle at the foot of the Vaud Alps, featuring championship tee-offs and a restaurant terrace at the 19th hole, offering a magnificent view of the greens and the park.

SPACIOUS SUITES

What better way to celebrate an anniversary or throw a long overdue birthday party than among a close coterie of friends in a luxurious private suite at an iconic hotel such as one the famous Nine Nations Suites at Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai. The original Chinese, Indian, English and American suites have been preserved from the original Cathay Hotel, envisioned by the original hotel owner Sir Victor Sassoon in 1930s, while the French, Italian, Spanish, Japanese and German suites have been redesigned to reflect contemporary luxury, while keeping the charm and character of their original concepts. Guests of the suites enjoy access to the exclusive Fairmont Gold lounge, where breakfast, afternoon tea, hors d’oeuvres and honor bar are available daily.

The Presidential Suite at Fairmont Singapore is another remarkable place to host guests for an intimate party among an expansive and stylish decor, with floor to ceiling windows looking over the city. Meanwhile, at Fairmont Monte Carlo in Monaco, guests step out onto the terrace of the Grand Prix Suite to gaze over the Mediterranean Sea and the coastline of Italy. Many of the Alster Suites at Fairmont Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten in Hamburg provide wonderful views of the Inner Alster Lake, while a private lounge area and a fireplace create the perfect setting for a dinner for two and unforgettable memories.

POP UP FAIRMONT AT HOME

From a private dinner at home to a catered boardroom lunch, several Fairmont hotels offer off-site catering services. For example, at Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth the hotel’s Re Le Traiteur offering allows Montréal society to bring the elegance and culinary expertise of Fairmont into their own space. Re Le Traiteur has won several international and national awards while serving high profile events such as the VIP lounges at the F1 racetrack and the Rogers Tennis Cup, and society events such as the Canadian Cancer Society Daffodil Ball and the Gala of the Museum of Contemporary Arts of Montreal. Under the guidance of Chef Edgar Trudeau-Ferrin, Re Le Traiteur provides unique menus, superb cuisine and the largest food service team in Quebec.

For those at-home cooks who appreciate the help of an award-winning culinary team, Fairmont Singapore is offering curbside pick-up of gourmet meal kits. Kits include all the ingredients for fantastic dishes complete with recipe instructions and complimentary Aquaponics side salads. Recipes change fortnightly, with recent features including lobster crab rolls, spaghetti carbonara, and braised lamb shanks. Also available are dessert features and a list of wines and champagnes hand-picked by Head Sommelier, David Fiori.