Facility Management in India has the potential of growing US$ 7.1 billion annually by 2020: Jeff Gravenhorst, Group CEO, ISS Facility Service

ISS Group, founded in Copenhagen in 1901 has today grown to become one of the world’s leading facility services companies. Since 2005, ISS Facility Services India has been at the forefront of the facility services market in the dynamic and complex Indian business ecosystem. In an exclusive interview, Jeff Gravenhorst, Group CEO, ISS Facility Service speaks to Steena Joy about the industry in India and how tech is helping drive it.

How has the facility management segment evolved in India? How big is the market especially in the hospitality sector?

The Facility Management (FM) segment in India has been seeing double digit growth. Various research reports show that it accounts for 3.2 per cent of India’s GDP. The FM market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18 per cent. FM as an industry in India has the potential of growing US$ 7.1 billion annually by 2020. In the next three years the organised FM services industry in India is pegged to become USD 19.4 billion from the current levels of US$ 7.6 billion. It will see an exponential growth of 155 per cent!

Traditionally hotels used to insource all activities. Over the years there has been a significant shift in their approach. This shift has been incorporated so as to improve cost efficiency and focus on great services. Lack of availability of trained personnel and high payroll costs have influenced major players in the hospitality sector to outsource their support services, security, public area cleaning, laundry, pest control and, to some extent, employee catering services also.

What are the latest trends in this space globally?

Economic and regulatory developments: As a consequence of higher scrutiny and tighter regulations, companies have started looking for partners that can deliver and manage facility services while taking on the associated risk Increase in international contracts: Global IFS contracts will become more popular, thereby improving supply chain cost.

Market demand for value-added services: Customers are increasingly demanding that FM providers have an intimate knowledge of the corporate mission, and the competency to address the company’s specific needs. They prefer customisation/personalisation of services and experiences.

Technology and In-depth Digitalisation: Increased use of data analytics, robo-advice platforms and automation. Increased demand for cloud-based FM solutions.

Generation Shift: Clients want a simpler and more engaging experience. Presence of a multi-generational workplace

Which are ISS’s hospitality clients? Do you customise according to client requirements?

ISS provides services to a chain of luxury hotels globally. India, ISS is the largest security services providers to major players in the hospitality industry. We prioritise customer satisfaction at all times. Therefore, we most certainly customise our services according to client requirements. Our mission is ‘Service Performance facilitating our Customers’ Purpose through People Empowerment’.

As such, we work with our clients to understand the quality of the guest experience they want to deliver. We then train, coach and manage our teams based on this understanding in order to empower and help them deliver our promises to the clients.

We ensure that every requisition for proposal is studied, customised and catered to by understanding the individual needs and attributes of our customers. The trends of the hospitality industry are also considered before designing any solution.

What parameters do you follow to ensure effective service delivery?

To gain insight and an overview of the dynamics between customer requirements and the appropriateness of our service delivery, our Quality Management System is based on three levels of information gathering, analysis and evaluation: strategic, tactical and operational. This helps determine that we are covering all factors required to create perceived quality.

We understand that one of the key risks with outsourcing services to an external provider is how to ensure you will receive consistent quality.

As a large global business, we use a systematic approach and set of written processes and procedures to train our teams on how to provide a consistent and high-quality service. The ISS delivery model is built around processes that enable us to manage and deliver services in a consistent and reliable way globally, across industries and geography.

Do you have any skill development programmes for your employees?

People are at the core of our business. Needless to say, we take skill development of our people very seriously. Training of our staff is carried out continuously to ensure that the competency level and current technical skills meet industry best practices and evolves as the industry changes.

Be it our frontline colleagues or our management grade staff, there is a Learning and Development programme for everyone. We are a people company, employing more than 490,000 staff worldwide. As such training for competence is of strategic importance to us. It is also directly linked to our business success, enabling us to become the world’s greatest service organisation, which is the ISS vision.

Trained and competent staff are key to user satisfaction. Our employees are empowered with the knowledge and training to perform their duties. It is a mandatory requirement that all ISS employees receive an appropriate induction, health and safety and role-specific training, prior to being assigned to an operational role within the organisation.

‘Develop ourselves and others’ is one of our nine leadership principles, and we track and evaluate performance on this regularly. To help us to achieve this, we have targeted training activities, which are globally consistent, for each stage of career progression at ISS, we call it our Learning and Development Hierarchy.

Induction, Health and Safety, Code of Conduct Training, Service with a Human Touch, Supervisor Enhancement programme, Manager Enhancement programme, Management Trainee programme, Key Account Manager Certification, Leadership Mastery, etc. are some of the training initiatives that we implement to help grow our people.

Incorporating technology in facility management. How important is it?

Towards 2020, technology will take over more domains and functions in the FM industry. It will provide comprehensive and innovative solutions to actively support the quality and efficiency of FM services. Disruptive technologies have already started making impact. It is only a matter of time before technology in FM becomes a way of life. IoT, Artificial Intelligence, robots, etc. will see a shift from FM to experience management thereby curating workplace experiences.

Corporate real estate and FM executives today are challenged with reducing operational costs while enhancing the work experience. If used right, new technologies and cognitive devices can enable workplace professionals to solve these diverging needs, while maximising business competitiveness and productivity.

Corporates, organisations are no longer merely situated in ‘buildings’; instead they are identified by how smart/intelligent the building is. This means that organisations now acknowledge the need of identifying and analysing actual user service needs/demand levels to enhance user satisfaction and also creating opportunities for cost reduction.

Future plans for the company in India/globally?

ISS has set itself the ambitious goal of increasing organic growth to 4-6 per cent per annum by accelerating its transition towards Key Account customers. A two-year programme of expedited investment, encompassing services (e.g. workplace, technical, catering) and platform (e.g. technology, data and innovation), will materially enhance ISS’s delivery capabilities. ISS will strengthen its ability to protect and care for customers’ property, people and environment.

We have a clear focus on growth by serving Key Accounts across the globe. These Key Accounts have certain customer needs and to deliver against these needs, it is essential that we build an organisation that is fit for purpose. We are organising ourselves in a way that allows us to leverage volumes, concepts and talent across customers, across services, and across countries. India is vastly promising market and we plan to create thousands of jobs in the next few years in India thereby creating

sustainable livelihoods. The FM market in India is growing at a rapid pace and has immense potential. We are going to leverage our capabilities of Volume, Concepts and Talent to triple our revenue in the next few years.