Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

People on the move

Home > Latest Updates > Faber launches new built-in steam oven
Latest Updates

Faber launches new built-in steam oven

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Read Article

Faber has recently launched a new built-in steam oven. Faber Steam Oven is deemed to be incredibly flexible and provides the opportunity to combine cooking by steam and conventional cooking at the same time providing fantastic results.

Steaming is recognised as one of the healthiest ways of cooking food as you don’t need to use any fat and all the natural goodness in vegetables is retained. Faber Steam Ovens have variable temperature settings and you can steam food from frozen state. Compared with other cooking methods, steaming is able to preserve not only the vitamins and minerals but also natural flavours.

The Faber Steam oven comes with a Sensor Touch Control:The signature design style with sensor touch control makes it much simpler and easy to use. The touch controls give full precise control of all the oven’s functions at the touch of a finger for Faber Oven. High quality of the stainless steel cavity makes the cleaning become an easier job, after cleaning you can check the inside spotless space from the large viewing window.

Share

Related posts

Three Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts properties receive Green Globe certification

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Jubilant FoodWorks to invest INR 100 cr in Domino’s Pizza

Mohit Rathod

Starwood makes significant investment in Le Méridien portfolio

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More