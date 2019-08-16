Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates commemorates India’s 73rd Independence Day

India’s home-grown luxury chocolate brand, Fabelle Chocolates, one of the most celebrated Indian chocolate brand and a trend setter in the luxury chocolate segment, commemorated India’s 73rd Independence Day with a first-of-its-kind, limited edition chocolate range, unveiled at ITC Maratha. With this masterpiece, Fabelle pays tribute to India’s rich food culture and diverse tastes by identifying hero ingredients from across the country and pairing them with White, Milk, Dark and Ruby Chocolate. In order to develop these chocolates, Fabelle divided the country into six zones namely Northern Himalayan Region, Thar Dessert, Indo Gangetic Plains, Central Plains, Deccan Plateau and Coastal Regions and created six chocolate bars, each representing the flavours of a region including Northern Himalayan Region – Dark Chocolate smoked with Tea and Pink Himalayan Salt; Thar Desert – Ruby Chocolate with Toasted Sesame, Salted Peanuts and Toasted Amaranth; Gangetic Plains – Milk Chocolate with Jaggery powder and crunchy Puffed Rice; Central Plains – Dark Chocolate with Candied Orange Peel blended with Raisins; Deccan Plateau – White Chocolate with Coffee and Cardamom Powder effusion, and Coastal Regions – Milk Chocolate with Desiccated Coconut powder and Candied Mango.

Across top six cities, 600 such bars were tirelessly handcrafted by Fabelle Master Chocolatiers in a larger-than-life 73 kg chocolate installation to commemorate the 73rd Independence Day. These chocolate bars were unveiled on August 15 and will be available for sale until August 18, 2019 in the Chocolate Boutique at ITC Maratha. To bring this inimitable chocolate experience closer to consumers, the magnanimous chocolate bar installation will also be displayed at V R Mall, Bengaluru in the form of a chocolate installation.

Each chocolate bar is priced at Rs 265 and to make the occasion sweeter, Fabelle Chocolates will be donating proceeds from the sale of these bars to Make-A-Wish Foundation of India, a non-profit organisation which works towards supporting deserving children to lead a richer life by fulfilling their wishes.

Sharing his thoughts on the initiative, Anuj Rustagi, chief operating officer – chocolates, coffee and new categories – Food Division, ITC, said, “Fabelle’s endeavour, especially during celebratory occasions is to delight consumers with thematic and one of a kind chocolate experiences. We are extremely happy to see how Fabelle Master Chocolatiers bring to life a befitting tribute to the country’s rich legacy of indigenous tastes and flavours as we observe this historic celebration of Independence Day year-on-year. It has taken the team months of preparation and trials to arrive at the most unique combinations of ingredients from six regions in these six chocolate bars to reimagine India in chocolate. We hope our patrons and consumers will generously participate in our initiative and help spread cheer among children from Make-A-Wish Foundation of India.”

Commenting on the initiative, Deepak Bhatia, Make-A-Wish Foundation, shared, “Independence Day holds tremendous ground in the list of national celebrations since it reminds every Indian about the dawn of a new beginning. Make-A-Wish has granted over 334,000 wishes worldwide to some very deserving children. It’s a great initiative from Fabelle Chocolates, as children love chocolates and celebrating Independence Day with Fabelle chocolates made the celebration sweeter for them. Last year Fabelle and Make-A-Wish Foundation have fulfilled wishes for 40 kids of their educational requirements and this year with the proceeds raised from our association with Fabelle, we are hopeful to fulfill several more precious wishes for kids this year as we celebrate the 73rd Independence Day.