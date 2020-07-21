Express Food & Hospitality rolls out #VocalAboutLocal series

Read Article

As the citizens of India increasingly pledge PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal about Local’ or the Atmanirbhar initiative, as an industry voice Express Food & Hospitality commits to the same by unveiling a dedicated section – ‘Vocal about Local’ on our website wherein the respondents will offer a window to readers about the diversity of India’s culinary treasures.

In #VocalAboutLocal, Executive Chefs of leading hotels & Corporate Chefs/ Chefpreneurs of restaurants will present their unique insights on the concept ‘Vocal about Local’; how they are curating their menus using local ingredients and last but not the least – about the one local ingredient their kitchen cannot do without.

To remain abreast about the latest trends while diving deep into the roots of India’s local strengths, closely follow the section going live on July 22, 2020.