Express Exclusive: Gyan Bhushan, IES, Economic Advisor, MoT and CEO, NCHMCT speaks on hospitality education

Gyan Bhushan, IES, Economic Advisor, MoT and CEO, NCHMCT speaks to Steena Joy on the Covid-19 impact on hospitality education and how the National Council and the IHMs are preparing for the challenges ahead

What has been the contribution of the ministry of tourism (MoT) and NCHMCT to hospitality education in India?

To standardise hospitality education in the country through a common curriculum, examination system and entrance criteria as per vision and policies of the central MoT, the National Council for Hotel Management & Catering Technology (NCHMCT) was set up in 1982 and transferred to the MoT in 1984 alongwith the IHMs.

Subsequently, the MoT was able to commission under the UNDP/ ILO, an upgradation programme for the IHMs involving equipping these institutes with the state-of-the-art equipment and training of its faculty at leading hotel schools of USA. This exercise brought about qualitative improvement in teaching at the NCHMCT affiliated institutes across the country. In 2002 the premier 3-year Diploma was upgraded to a Degree programme.

Ever since, the MoT has been working in close conjunction with the hospitality industry to meet the shortage of skilled manpower by increasing capacity through more affiliated institutes and introducing several new trade oriented courses. It has provided capital grants to these institutes for expansion and purchase of new equipment. It has also embarked upon conduct of regular MDP training for its faculty to upskill their competencies and knowledge through national and international tie-ups.

What are the functions of NCHMCT related with hospitality education?

The primary objectives of setting up the NCHMCT was to act as an advisory body to the government on hospitality education and act as a medium for industry government interface. It is the apex body coordinating hospitality education in the country through its affiliated institutes of hotel management and Food Craft Institutes, prescribing a common curriculum and courses to suit the industry requirement. It affiliates new institutes into its fold that meet its equipment, building and faculty requirement to expand capacity across the country. The NCHMCT sets standards for faculty recruitment and recommends their qualification and standards. It conducts the national level common entrance examinations for its premier B.Sc. and M.Sc. programmes. The NCHMCT conducts end-term exams for all its courses for promotion from lower to higher class and offers certification. It also conducts studies and research in the field of hospitality and other allied skill and crafts.

The Council aims to adopt the latest advancement which it imbibes into the IHMs and its faculty through national and international exposure, training, as well as adoption of global best practices. It also makes yearly performance assessments of the affiliated institutes and has also introduced the Academic Audit.

How has Covid-19 impacted the prospects of final year students and what efforts are being put in by IHMs to help students in placements?

Global tourism as indeed the Indian hospitality industry is facing what is possibly the worst crisis ever witnessed. While the Covid-19 lockdown reduced the risk of transmission, it also meant that revenues dropped to zero for all tourism and hospitality related businesses. Hotels and restaurants are battling to retain mere existence even upon opening after lockdown. IHMs have also not remained unaffected wherein students of final year who were offered placements are now being informed to either wait indefinitely or are having job offers withdrawn.

The MoT and NCHMCT have been writing to the industry on the issue and have sought their best possible solutions. Some of the recruiters have indicated a delayed joining date to the graduates while others have empaneled them for subsequent vacancies. Placement and training faculty at each institutes have been in touch with local industry and are counseling its students on how to tide over these difficult times. Some graduates have themselves delayed joining work and are opting to take up higher studies, instead.

How is NCHMCT and the IHMs helping in the upgrading the knowledge, skill and teaching ability of faculty?

While the NCHMCT had prescribed a common eligibility criteria for faculty at IHMs, in 2017 it introduced the National Hospitality Teacher Eligibility Test (NHTET) enabling qualitative improvement in the profile of teachers joining the IHMs. As part of the NHTET process, faculty are screened for competencies through a skill trade test followed by a teaching skill test and knowledge based interview. Efforts of the Council for constantly upgrading the existing faculty have been applauded wherein they have been exposed to top hospitality schools of the world including Cornell, Lausanne Switzerland and institutes in the South Asia region, among others.

Though a recent MoU with Ecole Hospitality Lausanne, Switzerland teachers have been trained on latest teaching methodology techniques though QLF (Qualified Learning Facilitator) and CLF (Certified Learning Facilitator) programmes. The training involved IHMs faculty visiting the Ecole School at Switzerland and subsequent conduct of the training programmes for all the IHM faculty. This was an extensive exercise completed over a period of three years. Besides, regular training of faculty is organised by NCHMCT in specialised areas including cuisines, accommodations and other technical and management areas. NCHMCT has made efforts to bring industry experts closer to the Institute by designing an Adjunct Faculty Scheme. Under the scheme, industry veterans may come close to their parent institute to contribute back their vast experience for building the careers of the current batch of students.

Efforts of MoT in expending culinary education in India?

The longstanding demand of the hospitality industry in India was met when the MoT commissioned its first Culinary Institute in India at Tirupati (AP) in 2016. The second institute was operational at Noida in 2018. Both the institutes now run BBA programmes in Culinary Art while there are plans to introduce the MBA in Culinary Art from 2019-20 academic year. A total of 300 students have been currently enrolled in the BBA programme and the first batch of Tirupati Campus has already joined the industry. Response to the culinary programme has been overwhelming and the industry has lapped up all the final year students. The MoT considers both as its flagship institutes and are committed to the propagation and showcasing of Indian culinary art to the world.

How are the IHMs preparing for post Covid-19 education and role of online education in the future?

Reopening of institutes will be a challenge; however guidelines have been prepared by the MoT/ NCHMCT on how resumption of teaching at institutes would commence. The protocol and procedures have been documented and circulated among all the IHMs for their opinion and compliance. Some of the salient features of the reopening protocol include:

Creating a safe academic environment in the institutes through cleaning and sanitisation of premises, office, classrooms, labs and hostels.

Ensuring availability of soap and sanitiser at all critical points as prescribed by the Ministry of Health. Compulsory wearing of face masks by all and gloves by food handlers.

Staggering commencement and end timing of classes.

Creation of small groups for theory and practical classes.

Separate entry and exit points to the institutes.

Cancelling of all sports and other group activities.

Rearranging of all classroom conforming to the social distancing norms.

Following of SOPs in case of unwell students and staff.

Protocol for toilet cleaning.

Protocol for receiving, storing and indenting of food and other material.

Protocol for preparation and service of food.

Compulsory loading of Arogya Setu app for all.

Ever since the lockdown, IHMs have been conducting online lessons for its students aimed at completion of the syllabus. Soft copy of the lessons has been shared with the students and doubts, if any, clarified by faculty through online interface. Institutes have also been conducting online classes and live demonstrations by faculty. Regular Webinars have been organised involving leading industry leaders, who speak to the students on different aspects of the hospitality. Special sessions have been organised to counsel students in the time of crisis, wherein industry stalwarts speak to students on the problems they are facing both professional and emotional and how to resolve them.

Since reopening of institutes will need to be deferred, it appears that the syllabus too will need to be curtailed for the coming semester. A common academic calendar for the IHMs in the country, as per practice, might not be possible owing to different lockdown conditions in different states. Hence, flexibility of completing pre-requisite syllabus will have to be adopted by each institutes. Similarly, we see that the question papers and examinations system too will need to adapt to the present conditions.

Efforts of MoT and NCHMCT in creating awareness and infrastructure for higher education

Already the NCHMCT is running a successful post graduate M.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration. The post graduate course has been offered to select IHMs based on their capacity and capabilities viz. infrastructure, faculty, demand, location etc. Owing to its popularity, large number of students seek admission to this programme. Hence, NCHMCT conducts an entrance exam for admission to the M.Sc. course where institutes are allotted based on choice and merit. For higher qualitative teaching, expert faculty are drawn from leading management institutes of the country, industry experts and guest speakers from different walks of life. We are also encouraging our faculty to upgrade their educational base by taking on research and Ph.D. programmes. All these measures will help teaching and quality of students who complete the post graduate courses from NCHMCT. The Council also introduced a Research Fellowship Scheme of Hospitality to encourage research in the field.

Recently the government has been laying greater stress on atmanirbharta or self reliance. NCHMCT consequently conducted training for all India faculty on Entrepreneurship Skills. Many hospitality graduates branch out to open their own business as the curriculum is structured in such a fashion. Resultantly, institutes have been provided knowledge and schemes on how Incubation Centers can be set up at each institute and students counseled on setting up their own business including start-ups. Also, the concept of an online library has been initiated where it is proposed to link up all the libraries within the network including subscribing to some internationally reputed libraries.

How is the MoT and IHMs contributing to skill development?

The Skill India campaign aims to train 40 crore people in India in different skills by 2022. The objective is to empower our youth with life changing practical and vocational skills. Hospitality industry brings more placement and money than any other in the service industry. A certificate in any of the hospitality fields prepares a student to face his customers, to resolve their issues and make them happy. Our experience indicates that a hospitality graduate can fit into any of the businesses in the service industry as they are trained to ‘think on their feet’. It is because of this that many industries have begun to favour candidates from IHMs over other graduates.

Besides running several specialised short skill courses at IHMs in the five core departments of hotel operations, the NCHMCT also has an MoU with the CBSE and plays a consultative role. It has helped the CBSE to offer hospitality courses from classes 9 to12 under the vocational stream. IHMs faculty have been instrumental in developing course material and books for these courses. Such skill initiatives by NCHMCT have resulted in encouraging the youth to join the hospitality industry with necessary pre-requisites.

What are the hospitality education initiatives under the ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’?

The objective of Ek Bharat Shreshtra Bharat is that every state and UT in the country would be paired with another State/UT for a year, during which they would carry out a structured engagement with one another in the spheres of language, literature, cuisine, festivals, cultural events, tourism etc. Under the initiative, following activities have been organised:

Student Cultural Exchange programmes of all the central IHMs with the paired states.

Webinars on culture, cuisine and live cooking, dance forms, etc.

Online Quiz for students of paired IHMs.

State Food Festivals of different IHMs

Road Shows to create awareness on culture and cuisine.

What are the future challenges in hospitality education in India and how can NCHMCT and IHMs plan to overcome them?

In the post Covid-19 phase tourism business, as indeed hospitality education will require a rethinking on how they will operate in terms of hygiene, health and safety.

The challenges would be reopening our educational institutes around the prescribed parameters specially when every state would have to follow its own protocols. Restrictions on travel by air, rail and road is a predicament that every student of IHM will have to weigh before he joins an institute. The state protocol on quarantine would be different for different states, hence, joining dates would vary. With shorter time to complete the curriculum in the forthcoming months, faculty will need to adopt and devise a newer teaching methodology. Internet speed and connectivity issues are likely to hamper online teaching and communication between institutes and students. Since safety of students would be of paramount importance, new social distancing norms will be adopted and may result in infrastructure challenges viz. classroom and laboratory size. Being primarily a skill oriented programme requiring hands on training, online teaching may have its limitations. However, collectively all these issues are being addressed, involving all stakeholders and hopefully we will secure the past efficiency of teaching at IHMs.