Trending now

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Feed the Planet

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

India will see its first Radisson Red…

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Home > Latest Updates > Exclusive food delivery and takeaway service by The Leela Palace New Delhi
Latest Updates

Exclusive food delivery and takeaway service by The Leela Palace New Delhi

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Read Article

Authentic flavours, carefully selected ingredients, innovative touches and world – class service are synonymous to the award winning restaurants of The Leela Palace New Delhi. As the world is adapting the new normal, the modern palace steps up to deliver their culinary creations at doorstep – a range of delicacies from the Qube specialties, fresh grills, authentic Indian, selections from Asian cuisine and a lot more.

A special menu has been crafted by the MasterChefs to bring the delectable offerings from the iconic dining destination in the city, delivered absolutely fresh to customers. In an endeavour to curate unmatched dining experiences the orders will be delivered by the hotel’s expert team members packed and delivered with utmost safety guided by the advanced protocols established under #LeelaSuraksha – a comprehensive safety programme that ensures best practices to protect guests.

Share

Related posts

Rich Graviss showcases global bakery trends for this festive season

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Prashanth Aroor: Climbing out of the ‘Covid-19’ well

Prashanth Aroor

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels launches ‘Zone by The Park’ Jaipur

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Webinar on the Post Covid-19 Classroom and Career Path
Register Now!
close-image