Exclusive food delivery and takeaway service by The Leela Palace New Delhi

Authentic flavours, carefully selected ingredients, innovative touches and world – class service are synonymous to the award winning restaurants of The Leela Palace New Delhi. As the world is adapting the new normal, the modern palace steps up to deliver their culinary creations at doorstep – a range of delicacies from the Qube specialties, fresh grills, authentic Indian, selections from Asian cuisine and a lot more.

A special menu has been crafted by the MasterChefs to bring the delectable offerings from the iconic dining destination in the city, delivered absolutely fresh to customers. In an endeavour to curate unmatched dining experiences the orders will be delivered by the hotel’s expert team members packed and delivered with utmost safety guided by the advanced protocols established under #LeelaSuraksha – a comprehensive safety programme that ensures best practices to protect guests.