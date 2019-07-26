Trending now

Europe to have maiden Shakespearean theatre until September 7 this year

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Europe’s first-ever pop up Shakespearean theatre is at Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill.

Four of William Shakespeare’s plays – Macbeth, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Richard III and Romeo & Juliet will transport audiences to the intimate atmosphere of an Elizabethan playhouse, with plenty of breath-taking, spine-tingling and heart-stopping moments.

Tickets can be booked online or on-site in Shakespeare’s Village from 11.00 – 21.00 (No ticket is required to enter the village.)

Shapkespeare’s Rose Theatre is a world-class visitor attraction with a variety of cultural and sporting events, a wedding and banqueting venue, a unique filming location and producer of natural mineral water.

Romeo & Juliet at the theatre in Blenheim Palace

 

Macbeth at the theatre in Blenheim Palace

 

