Elior India: Food service industry is at the core of enabling economic recovery

Corporate food catering company, Elior India, feels that the food service industry is at the core of enabling economic recovery because it brings to together both agriculture, human resources at the front end and the drivers of the consumption in terms of household income. Speaking to Epress Food & Hospitality, Sanjay Kumar, CEO & MD, Elior India says, “The food industry really welcomes the relaxation on restrictions, especially given that this is the harvesting time. Having said that, we need to be mindful of two critical aspects. The first is stimulated agriculture whilst being useful is not going to be a very productive outcome until we can drive consumption. This will be one of the biggest challenges going forward to spur household consumption of agriculture commodities. In the absence of people going back to work, in the absence of people eating out in the restaurants, consumption is largely going to be confined to household, surplus to spend on food will shrink and this is correlated by the fact that household savings have been dropping. So in order that the relaxation in agriculture meets the desired outcomes, it is important that the government puts more money in the hands of the consumers and these are the people in the households that we talked about. So to enable the middle class to consume more food and buy more commodities for personal consumption, it is imperative that there is rationalisation of the personal taxation to spur domestic demand.”

The second thing he feels is critical is strengthening of the supply chain so that the agriculture production reaches consumers faster. He says, “Over the last 3-4 weeks we have seen a complete disruption of the supply chain in the food industry. Resumption of the supply chain is the core, otherwise even if agriculture resumes, all you are going to see is crops being harvested and rotting in different parts of the supply chain. This is the biggest worry because then we are going to have the same situation that we would if we didn’t produce that food, because this is even worse as inputs would’ve gone into that production process and you would not get remunerated for the output. So over the next few weeks the government will need to take some drastic measures on the consumption side and some equally important measures on the supply side. Starting from liberalising the entire process of the goods reaching from the farm to the household.”

Kumar also opines that a critical enabler is the reinstating of the goods and services tax for food consumption, to allow for input tax credit so that it becomes remunerative for farmers to sell without having to despair. “This allows corporates to participate in the food chain so that they can enable healthy apprises and prevent the middlemen from benefitting out of this situation. To sum up, there are three things that the government should be doing – One, reduce personal taxation for middle class homes so that they have more money to buy food because most people now are going to consume food at home. Second, improve the supply chain so that movement of goods becomes better to do that, follows the third point which is very critical, which is the restoration of the input tax credit which allows for seamless delivery and removes the clutches of the middle men who otherwise will significantly drive down agriculture commodity prices.”

The food services industry in India has three or four segments – restaurant business, food consumed at work and food consumed in factories, hospitals and educational institutions. All of these sectors will have a very different world after presumption of business. One of the industries that is going to really affected is the food service industry. It is the largest employer of labour and one of the worst hit than construction because at the end of the day this sector has the high intensity of labour be it restaurants, industries or factories where people cook and serve food. “In the post COVID era, given the three or four drivers like social distancing, reduction in human contact and higher levels of safety in both cooking and handling of both raw materials and finished goods the food industry is going to be under tremendous stress. This stress is not going to be possible for the state to mitigate because as a developing country the government cannot be reimbursing wages as it is a practice currently in the developed economies. That’s not the case that the private enterprise should participate in the recovery of the industry then the approach to private enterprise has to be one of partnership and that partnership starts by having in sync trust that the food service industry is at the core of enabling economic recovery because it brings to together both agriculture, human resources at the front end and the drivers of the consumption in terms of household income. So, post COVID if the food industry has to recover and do business it will have to change the way it has been working,” opines Kumar.

He believes that it will require significant investments, smaller players will be under increasing stress because banks are not going to lend to the current business models where there is no traceability of products or raw materials and with removal of Input Tax Credit (ITC) there is no traceability left in the supply chain. Post COVID unless GST is reinstated and ITC is given to the food industry, enabling the critical safety practices is going to be impossible because the willingness to make those investments by the corporates or food producers is going to be very low as those expenses will not be chargeable for claiming ITC. So, a facilitating regime which recognises the challenges of the economic recovery and enables industry to then step up and make those investments and being able to take credit is what will provide for healthier and accelerated recovery for the industry.”

Elior entered India in 2017 by acquiring Megabite Food Services Companies and C Ramachandran Catering (CRCL LLP), the two leading food services companies for business and industry (B&I) market in India. Since then, the company has expanded aggressively in India to emerge as the largest pure play food services company. It currently has operations in all major metros across the country., focusing on corporate, healthcare and educational institutes.