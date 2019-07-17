Electrolux launches new range of ovens and blast chillers under ‘SkyLine’ brand

Share











Electrolux Professional has recently launched the SkyLine Ovens and Blast Chillers. The new Cook&Chill system will revolutionise the kitchen operations by making them easier, effortless and more profitable.

Based on a breakthrough combination of smart technology and human-centered design, as well as on the company’s 40 years of strong experience, the Electrolux SkyLine Ovens and Blast Chillers are born to set a new bar in the Cook&Chill concept, and ultimately in the overall professional kitchen business.

Efficiency, unmatched usability and uncompromising, truly replicable performance are the key benefits of the range, resulting in high food quality, reduced running costs and a comfortable working environment, thanks to the pioneering 4-star certified ergonomics (contributing to potential 75 per cent reduction in sick leave and 25 per cent increase in productivity for your business).

The revolution brought by the new range is given by the optimal link between cooking and blast chilling, combination of which provides the operators a streamlined, all-in-one food preparation process.

Moreover, the SkyLine Ovens and Blast Chillers are synchronised and communicate with each other with SkyDuo. This smart technology makes the work life in the kitchen even leaner, preventing the error possibilities and ensuring a concretely seamless Cook&Chill experience. This helps to get always top food quality with the highest efficiency, productivity and safety.

Speaking about the new range of ovens and blast chillers, Alberto Pezzutto, head of Cook&Chill category, Electrolux Professional said, “SkyLine is based on three solid roots: it is made for performance, ensuring excellent cooking and chilling results; it is made for business, guaranteeing up to +10 per cent on profit; and it is made for you, embracing the ergonomics and usability concept. We believe that high quality food can be prepared in healthy, stress-free and efficient kitchens. The SkyLine Ovens and Blast Chillers range was exactly designed to meet this purpose: to provide professional caterers with a revolutionary system able to make their kitchens better places to work, visibly human-friendly, lean and ergonomic spaces where great food is prepared and served to leave their customers fully amazed.”