Elanpro will start customising pre-owned products to the current environment needs: Sanjay Jain

The hospitality industry has come to a standstill amidst the outbreak. After a record year in 2019, the industry has hit an all-time low demand for hotels, restaurants, cafes, bars, etc. The sector and its allied industries have never seen this kind of steep decline in such a short period of time.

Speaking about the impact of the decline in demand for hospitality services, due to the pandemic, Sanjay Jain, director, Elanpro – a leading refrigeration solutions provider specialising in institutional products, said, “I feel the short term impact will be visible in the coming quarter where the entire sector will be worse hit. Following the global spread of COVID-19, the hospitality industry will be expected to take various steps to ensure safety and henceforth regain trust of the guests. The sector is working on contingency plan to alleviate the fallout of the crisis.”

Expressing the innovation that Elanpro is considering to address the vows of the industry, Jain informed, “As of the allied industries like ours, we will be expected to introduce products that can help with hygiene. As per the current scenario, new expansion and equipment purchase may go for a toss. Addressing the same, once the lockdown is over, we will start refurbishing pre-owned products, customising them to the current environment needs. Ready to be put to good-use, the equipment will cost significantly less than brand-new hardware. We are planning to introduce touch-free, self-service solutions for human-free interaction. We feel, an AI and IOT-enabled solution is the need of the hour.”

“The current situation is surrounded by a lot of uncertainty. Right now, it is empirical to contain the virus. The Indian government is working actively to control the disease and return the ease-of-business at the earliest. In the wake of the COVID-19 menace, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) slashed key repo rate by 75 basis points (bps) to 4.4 per cent to bolster the economy. The State Bank of India too has slashed lending and deposit rates. However, we expect apprehensions in the tourism market in the coming times. In fact, non-essential travel might continue to be banned. All of us will witness a new normal till vaccine, treatment or herd immunity becomes available. We are confident that there will be boosting measures taken in the coming time for everything to come back to normal,” he concluded.