Elan Safe Sani Dispenser by Elanpro

Read Article

Broadening horizons to provide innovative disinfecting solutions, Elanpro – leading commercial refrigeration company, recently introduced Elan Safe Sani Dispenser, an infrared sensor-based hand sanitiser dispenser. With the introduction of Safe Sani Dispenser, the company goes beyond its core offering to deliver a solution designed to keep a healthy environment.

The dispenser addresses the need for rigorous hand hygiene, vital for everyone involved in our everyday life. Easily mountable on a wall or stand, the product automatically detects hands kept at a distance of 3-5 inches from the surface ensuring germ-free entry in house or workplace.

Equipped with Zero Waste technology, it has a sensor that dispenses just 1ml at a time, cutting down the wastage due to spilling and leakage. A highly economical product, it allows users to save up to 66 per cent sanitiser as compared to other units.

The safe living dispenser is easy to install, refill and operate. Featuring a key to unlock the reservoir, it can run on four batteries (that can last up to 6 months) or 6v DC adapter. The ergonomical product comes with one year warranty and quality standards.

Safe Sani is an effective way to safeguard employees, kids, elderly, family and friends against the risk of contamination from hands, in the absence of a sink.

Speaking about the new product, Sanjay Jain, director, Elanpro, said, “We wanted to reduce cross-contamination challenges as we are re-opening. This prompted us to launch a product that is the need of today’s time. With Covid, we have entered the new era of ‘touchless’. The lockdown made us realize that our customers shouldn’t have to choose between sustainability and safety. This encouraged us to launch Elan Safe Range. Under this range, we will be introducing well –assimilated solutions forming a safer life to help you live through the new normal like the old normal.”

Complying with WHO recommended guidelines, the product is aimed for office, shops, parks, community centers, residential societies, Restaurant, bars, cafes, Hospitals, clinics, kirana stores and other commercial establishments apart from millennial homes apart. Priced at Rs 9,990, the product is now available on Elanpro Experience Centers along with Amazon and Flipkart.