Eid al-Adha celebrations at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

To mark the festive spirit of Eid al-Adha, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru offers a special menu designed as a takeaway for guests to enjoy in the comfort of their homes. As an honour of Eid al-Adha, the traditional gosht dumba biryani, featuring a whole slow-cooked lamb, will take centre stage as the main specialty of this auspicious feast. The succulent meat, slow-cooked for hours, is the most sought-after dish of this festival and will be available with all the trimmings, prepared by Four Seasons chefs.

The Muslim festival Eid al-Adha or “feast of the sacrifice” is marked by special prayers and feasts. Gosht dumba biryani, which Executive Sous Chef Dirham Haque calls a “traditional and festive dish made to be shared” will be a key highlight. He adds, “This symbolic dish marks the coming together of the entire family to celebrate together over a shared meal as a symbol of partaking of the bounty of a life spent together.”

A whole baby lamb weighing about 6 to 8 kilograms (13-18 pounds), slow cooked with caramelised onions, fragrant mint and coriander, on dum with aromatic basmati rice and enriched with nuts will be the star highlight of the occasion.

Other signatures on offer will be murgh mussallam, awadhi hara kabab, melt-in-the-mouth lukhnowi galouti, qasr e-pukhtan, khajoori roghani gosht with stuffed dates, sarai raan ki biryani, mille-feuille style flaky warqui paratha, rich seviyon ka muzzafar and others. These may be ordered as à la carte dishes.

These special dishes will be available from July 29 until August 1, 2020.