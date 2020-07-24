Trending now

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Feed the Planet

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

India will see its first Radisson Red…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Home > Latest Updates > Eid al-Adha celebrations at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru
Latest Updates

Eid al-Adha celebrations at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Read Article

To mark the festive spirit of Eid al-Adha, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru offers a special menu designed as a takeaway for guests to enjoy in the comfort of their homes. As an honour of Eid al-Adha, the traditional gosht dumba biryani, featuring a whole slow-cooked lamb, will take centre stage as the main specialty of this auspicious feast. The succulent meat, slow-cooked for hours, is the most sought-after dish of this festival and will be available with all the trimmings, prepared by Four Seasons chefs.

The Muslim festival Eid al-Adha or “feast of the sacrifice” is marked by special prayers and feasts. Gosht dumba biryani, which Executive Sous Chef Dirham Haque calls a “traditional and festive dish made to be shared” will be a key highlight. He adds, “This symbolic dish marks the coming together of the entire family to celebrate together over a shared meal as a symbol of partaking of the bounty of a life spent together.”

A whole baby lamb weighing about 6 to 8 kilograms (13-18 pounds), slow cooked with caramelised onions, fragrant mint and coriander, on dum with aromatic basmati rice and enriched with nuts will be the star highlight of the occasion.

Other signatures on offer will be murgh mussallamawadhi hara kabab, melt-in-the-mouth lukhnowi galoutiqasr e-pukhtan, khajoori roghani gosht with stuffed dates, sarai raan ki biryani, mille-feuille style flaky warqui paratha, rich seviyon ka muzzafar and others. These may be ordered as à la carte dishes.

These special dishes will be available from July 29 until August 1, 2020.

Share

Related posts

Indian wines get showcased in Hong Kong

MakeMyTrip launches marketplace for alternate accommodation

Mohit Rathod

Tata Starbucks unveils replica of in-store experiences virtually

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Webinar on the Post Covid-19 Classroom and Career Path
Register Now!
close-image