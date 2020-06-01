EFH to host first-of-its-kind Edu Webinar on June 10 for hospitality students & professionals

Read Article

As the hospitality industry grapples with the lockdown and the challenges of the ‘new normal’ in the coming months, to help students and industry professionals allay their apprehensions about the road ahead, Express Food & Hospitality – India’s leading B2B hospitality publication in association with the Indian Hotel Management Institutes, under the aegis of Government of India, is organising a first-of-its-kind Edu Webinar on June 10, 2020 from 3 pm to 5 pm (IST).

Powered by Les Roches of Switzerland, “The Post Covid-19 Classroom and Career Path” Edu Webinar will include two sessions of advice from Academicians and Industry professionals to guide the students on the future changes in hospitality education and career prospects through an engaging mix of a power-packed academic panel discussion followed by plenary sessions by industry stalwarts. The Edu Webinar will conclude with a Q&A session.

The eminent speakers for the Academic Session are Arun Singh, principal, IHM – Mumbai; Nisheeth Srivastava, principal, IHM – Kolkata; Kamal Pant, principal, IHM Pusa; Satvir Singh, director (studies), National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM) and Dimitrios Diamantis, Dean of Graduate Studies, Les Roches, Switzerland.

The Industry Speakers will speak on their respective job roles and what students need to be competitive in these fields. The esteemed speakers include Chef Abhijit Saha, Co-founder & Director, Avant Garde Hospitality; Chef Amit Chowdhury, Executive Chef, Taj Mahal Palace Hotel & Towers Mumbai; Sachin Maheshwari, GM, Grand Mercure Bangalore, Accor Hotels; Nishant Saxena, Jt Secretary, Professional Housekeepers Association (PHA), and Xenia Lam, F&B Manager, Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa, Goa.

The Post Covid-19 Classroom and Career Path Edu Webinar is Free and open to students and industry professionals who can register by visiting the link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1879406627550189326