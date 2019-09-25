EF&H Hyderabad connects key decision makers of Indian food & hospitality industry

The 38th edition of Express Food & Hospitality Expo, being held at Hitex Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad, from September 24 to 26, witnessed the who’s who of the food and hospitality industry visiting the tradeshow on the opening day.

The three-day exhibition, organised by Global Fairs & Media – part of the Indian Express Group, was inaugurated by the chief guests, M S Naga Raju, chairman, Telangana State Hotels Association; Ashok Hemrajani, president, Hotels & Restaurants Association of Telangana State (HRATS); M Venkateshwarlu, president, Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Chef Dharmender Lamba, executive chef, Trident Hyderabad and president, Telangana Chefs Association (TCA).

Speaking at the occasion, Raju said, “Hyderabad ranks first when it comes to the taste of food, hygiene and other experiences in all of India. We thank the Indian Express Group for inviting us to be a part of the 38th Edition of Express Food and Hospitality Expo. The state government has to take a decision to promote the destination. All the Hyderabad hoteliers and chefs are ready to take the reins for the Hyderabad market to flourish in terms of hospitality. Medical tourism is increasing, but we want the other tourism products to be brought up in a dynamic manner.”

Hemrajani voiced, “It’s a pleasure being a part of the industry. The Indian Express Group has been supporting and showcasing what the hospitality industry has been doing across the country and globe. Hospitality industry in any country is the largest contributor to foreign currency generation, GDP and employment opportunities. Hospitality business is the sunrise business of today. HRATS represents 3-5 star hotels and also fine dine food service outlets in the industry, so that we take up the issues with the state government and the Centre. Domestic tourism is a very large potentially growing market. The political stability has come in the state since its formation. There has been a fair amount of growth in the occupancies. Good growth in the 3-5 star categories of hotels. We have been working with the state government to release the tourism policy soon. The recent GST development of rationalisation of taxes on room tariffs is a very positive sign. Outlook of the industry has changed. Today, there is a lot of manpower available but skill is needed. We are losing out MICE to the neighbouring countries. We will become a key point for growth of our business. We look forward to more opportunities.”

“We have got the opportunity to promote Telangana cuisine. I am glad that The Indian Express brought GICC to Hyderabad which is respected within the chefs’ fraternity. We have seen a lot of aspirations. We will do our best to make sure the hospitality industry soars to new heights,” expressed Chef Lamba.

Followed by the inauguration, a GM’s Conclave on the topic “Hyderabad as a MICE destination” marked the presence of Ravi Khubchandani, GM, Novotel Hyderabad Airport; Reginald Corbett, regional manager Hyderabad & GM, Lemon Tree Premier Hotel and Tejinder Singh, GM, ITC Kohenur, who spoke on the challenges and opportunities faced by them in promoting Hyderabad as a MICE market.

A Chef’s Knowledge Exchange followed suit which saw participation of Chef Gaurav Malhotra, executive chef, Novotel HICC; Chef Dharmender Lamba, executive chef, Trident, Hyderabad; Chef Kumar Sambhav, regional executive chef, Lemon Tree Premier HITEC City; Chef Sajesh Nair, executive chef, Taj Falaknuma Palace; Chef Yogen Datta, executive chef, ITC Kohenur and Chef Sekar Rapaka, pastry chef, Novotel Hyderabad Airport. The esteemed panelists shared their valuable insights on the need and calibrated application of modern twist to traditional cuisine with the evolving consumption preferences of modern guests.

The first day concluded by honouring legacy restaurants, cafes and contemporary brewpubs for their valuable contribution in evolving the F&B experiences in Hyderabad. The F&B brands which garnered the honours included Ohri’s Tansen, Simply South, KS Bakers, Talking Hands, The Old Madras Baking Company, Chili’s American Grill & Bar, Dialogue in the Dark and 10 Downing Street.

Leading exhibitors at the 38th edition of Express Food & Hospitality Expo at Hitex Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad include Hobart, SpeedX, Rishab Hotel and Restaurant Services; Thanor Pottery, Bisleri, and Ebro Foods India, among others.