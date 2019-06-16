EF&H Bengaluru affirms burgeoning growth of Indian food and hospitality industry

The 37th edition of Express Food & Hospitality Expo witnessed the who’s who of the food and hospitality industry visiting the tradeshow. The three-day exhibition, organised by Global Fairs & Media – part of the Indian Express Group, was inaugurated by the chief guests, Chef Jugesh Arora, president, South India Chef’s Association (SICA); Chef Kasiviswanathan, executive chef, Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru, VP, SICA; Pankaj Kothari, founder & president, Federation of Karnataka Caterers (FKC); Gopal Shetty, president, FKC, and Sanjay Kumar, CEO, Elior India.

Speaking on the occasion, Chef Arora said, “It’s a great pleasure of SICA being in association with Express Food & Hospitality since the past five years. Last year at The GICC, we saw participation of 101 contestants, while this year it is 105 which was possible due to all the efforts put in by Chef Vijay Bhaskar, VP, Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA) and Chef Kasivishwanathan. EF&H is growing day by day and participation in its shows are increasing. While Indian cuisine doesn’t receive as much popularity as the European cuisine does, with platforms like that provided by Express Food & Hospitality, we are able to communicate our creations to the masses.”

Sharing his views about the Expo, Chef Kasivishwanathan said, “I wish Express Food & Hospitality all the success and together with you all, we will also grow together.”

Kothari of FKC said, “I wish all the best to Express Food & Hospitality. We are happy to associate with them as their hospitality partner. With the years to come, the Expo will grow too because, through such platforms, we get to connect with the right suppliers.”

Shetty of FKC said, “Our national association Federation of All India Caterers is always participating in such platforms to connect with the right audience that the event provides. The association spread the awareness within the caterers’ fraternity about the usage of good kitchen equipment and also food safety. I think these kinds of events provide us with the right platform to help connect the stakeholders of catering segment directly with the leading suppliers in the market.”

Kumar of Elior India while speaking at the inauguration iterated, “It is the chefs who build a food service brand, and through their continued efforts, a brand reaches a stature that it celebrates.”

Followed by the inauguration there was a GMs Conclave where leading general managers like Amaan Kidwai, GM, ITC Gardenia; George Kuruvilla, GM, Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru; Vinesh Gupta, GM, The Den Bangalore; Srijan Vadhera, GM, Conrad Bengaluru; Shubhankar Bose, GM, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel; Amit Kumar, GM, La Marvella – A Sarovar Premier Hotel, Bengaluru; Saravanan Dhanabalu, GM, Fortune Select JP Cosmos Bengaluru; Reuben Kataria, GM, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru; Varun Sharma, Director Operations, Clarks Exotica – Convention Resort & Spa, and Dev Mohanty, GM, The Zuri Whitefield, Bengaluru, shared their views on how technology is important in the hospitality operations but with a human touch and sense of awareness to it.

This was followed by Chef’s Knowledge Exchange where executive chefs including Chef Abhijit Saha, co-founder, director & chef, Avant Garde Hospitality, AGH Consulting; Chef Praveen Shetty, executive chef, Conrad Bengaluru; Chef Sandeep Kumar, executive chef, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel; Chef Akshraj Jodha, executive chef, ITC Windsor Bengaluru; Chef Antony Anandakumar, executive chef, Elior India; Chef Kasi Vishwanathan, executive chef, Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru; and Chef Uchit Vohra, executive chef, ITC Gardenia, opined their valuable inputs on the scene of organic market in terms of its supply and demand in India at large and Bengaluru in particular.

The first day ended with the Restaurant Excellence Honours where Bengaluru’s leading Restaurants were honoured for their outstanding contribution to the industry. The restaurants who garnered the honours were

Byg Brewski Brewing Company, Caperberry, Charcoal Eats, China Bistro – Bengaluru, High Ultra Lounge, Kaze, Konark Vegetarian Restaurant, MTR, Sante Spa Cuisine, Swathi Group of Restaurants, Taaza Thindi, The Green Path Forgotten Food, The Pump House, Toscano, Vidyarthi Bhavan, and Yauatcha Bengaluru.

The second day started with GMs Conclave that saw Shinoj Joseph, GM, Hotel Royal Orchid Suites; Prakash Mahato, GM, Golden Tulips Bangalore, and Mitesh Narula, Cluster GM, Keys Select Hotel Hosur Road, Bengaluru, voicing their views on how midscale hotel business is progressing in India at large and Bengaluru market in particular.

The next panel discussion witnessed the presence of Bhaskar NP, purchase manager, The Den Bangalore; Shreya Merchant, manager– Strategy & Planning, Elior India; A Devraj, purchase manager, Radisson Blu Atria; Mahesh P Naik, purchase manager, La Marvella – A Sarovar Premier Hotel, Bengaluru; Sukumar, asst. manager – purchase, Aloft Bengaluru Whitefield, and Akshay Singh Tawar, purchase manager- Shared Services, ITC Hotels, Bengaluru discussing how technology has further eased procurement challenges faced by them in Bengaluru market.

The second day concluded with The GICC awards ceremony garnered by both professional and aspiring chefs who competed with each other under various categories over the course of the two days.

On the third day, Jharana Pandya, EHK, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru; Ramakrishna Chintala, EHK, Conrad Bengaluru; Susan Varghese, EHK, The Zuri Whitefield, Bengaluru, and Nishant Saxena, EHK, Gokulam Grand Hotel & Spa, said how technology although with minimal application in housekeeping operations, it is easing the otherwise tedious manual operations of housekeepers. On the sidelines of the panel discussion, chefs from leading hotels showcased and shared tips of cooking the efficient way to the visitors at the expo in a live cooking session.

The leading exhibitors at the 37th edition of Express Food & Hospitality Expo at Palace Grounds, Tripura Vasini, Bengaluru include Blue Star, IFB, Hobart, Kaapi Solutions, Euronova, Welbilt, Graffithe Foods, Intergrow Brands, King Metal Works, Cerraglobe, Mittal International Kitchen Solution, Charnock Equipments, and Hoffmann Bewirtung, among others.