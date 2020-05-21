EazyDiner launches safety programme for restaurants and diners ‘Safe+ Dining’

Read Article

EazyDiner – India’s leading eating out platform, continues to believe that eating out will come back in a safe way. With its extended operations in Dubai, EazyDiner claims that it is already seeing a healthy revival in the eating out. With high focus on safety and hygiene protocols, EazyDiner has launched Safe+ Dining for diners and restaurant employees. A comprehensive hygiene and safety protocol monitoring will be done by EazyDiner by vetting and validating restaurants before onboarding them on Safe+ and also continuing to review via periodic visits. The EazyDiner app will also allow diners to give real-time feedback on hygiene standards of the Safe+ restaurant.

Speaking on the launch, chairman of the Board for EazyDiner, Kapil Chopra, said, “Safe+ Dining will be offered to those restaurants which adhere to the strict guidelines ensuring health and safety of both diners and restaurant employees. We are launching an additional feature of delivery and takeaway with select restaurants at a commission of only 5 per cent – the lowest in the industry. Besides ensuring higher revenues for restaurants, Safe+ will also aid in the discovery of restaurants for diners and alliance partners. Additionally, restaurants will also benefit from access to data to know who is ordering from their restaurants and service their customers better.”

Safe+ also comes with stringent guidelines for takeaway and delivery as an added revenue and profit opportunity for select restaurant partners across India. As an immediate solution, in key markets, EazyDiner will work with a secure delivery partner, having employees on payroll – not outsourced or freelanced – enabling constant and periodic health-checks as well as access to health history of the delivery personnel over a period of time. As a long-term measure for sustainable operations, EazyDiner recommends restaurants set-up their own delivery fleets, hiring their own delivery personnel, for a stronger end-to-end control on safety, hygiene and food quality. Aggregated delivery fleets that have teams moving between multiple restaurants and services are not safe from a hygiene standpoint – also not allowing for consistent health and hygiene monitoring or addressing any illness symptoms.

EazyDiner will also provide restaurants with LiveTable, a top of the line software, to enable effective management of operations for delivery and takeaway. This will be provided at no charge to the restaurants for use over the next three months.

In a recent survey, after nearly 60 days of quarantine, 69 per cent of EazyDiner users said they would like to go back to their favourite restaurants for a meal within a week of opening.

Rohit Dasgupta, CEO EazyDiner, said, “The big question in eating out will be how safe is the restaurant kitchen and the restaurant itself? An additional visible proof of the restaurants’ hygiene and cleanliness practices will definitely be welcome. Digital ordering and digital payments at restaurants are just 10 per cent of the ‘contact’ experience, the critical bit is food preparation in the kitchen where there is high human involvement. ‘Contactless dining’ in most cases is just a marketing gimmick, a way of repacking an existing product without giving deep thought to the end product. Marketing gimmicks will not work in the current crisis and pandemic situations demand real thought-through products which can solve the problem being faced by diners and restaurants.”

EazyDiner also runs the premium membership dining programme, EazyDiner Prime, spanning over 2100 premium restaurants across 15 cities. EazyDiner will also be able to showcase its partner restaurants and their offerings to premium diners as it also runs EazyDiner Prime for top Indian and international banks premium cardholders. These include American Express Centurion, American Express Platinum, Citibank Ultima, Citibank Prestige, Citibank Gold, IndusInd Pioneer, Axis Bank Burgundy, Axis Bank Reserve, HDFC and SBI, which constitutes to millions of high-end diners using the app.