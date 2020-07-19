Dusit Thani Maldives to reopen August 1, 2020

Read Article

The Dusit Thani Maldives, located on Mudhdhoo Island in Baa Atoll, will reopen on 1 August 2020. The resort is located just 35 minutes by seaplane from capital city Malé, and 10 minutes by speedboat from Dharavandhoo Domestic Airport in Baa Atoll.

The Dusit Thani Maldives comprises 94 villas and residences and features three restaurants, two bars, a dive center, a kid’s club, and Dusit’s signature Devarana Spa.

New measures put in place to build confidence with travellers include flexible breakfast times, free healthy drinks and snacks in-room, outdoor workout areas, and contactless services such as mobile payment methods. The resort has also implemented heightened cleaning procedures throughout the property.

“We are so delighted to welcome guests back to the resort to experience our renowned high standards of barefoot luxury alongside our new Stay with Confidence services and full range of personalized dining, wellness, and Maldivian lifestyle experiences,” said Thomas Weber, general manager, Dusit Thani Maldives.

He added, “During the nationwide lockdown, our team has been fully trained following the latest international guidelines for health and safety, and we have comprehensive procedures in place to ensure our guests can always stay with peace of mind knowing they are being well taken care of.”

The resort is surrounded by a rich house reef, white sandy beaches and a turquoise lagoon.