Dunkin’ joins the P&G Professional CleanPLUS Experience Programme

As Dunkin’ prepares to reopen dining rooms in markets that lift stay-at-home orders, the company is taking an additional step to demonstrate its long commitment to safety and protecting guests. With consumers’ focus on restaurant cleaning and disinfecting during the pandemic – a May survey by P&G Professional shows that approximately 70 per cent of diners expect thorough and frequent restaurant cleaning, and 63 per cent want cleaning and safety measures posted in restaurants – Dunkin’ has become an early adopter of the P&G Professional CleanPLUS Experience Programme.

Through the P&G Professional CleanPLUS Experience Programme, Dunkin’, which is 100 per cent franchised, and its franchisees are providing customers additional assurance that an entire Dunkin’ restaurant – including restrooms, counters, and tables – is cleaned using P&G Professional products that have been trusted by Americans for generations, such as Dawn Professional, Spic & Span, Comet, and Safeguard. Beginning this month, new co-branded stickers will be placed on the front door, drive-thru window, and in the restrooms of all Dunkin’ restaurants to make clear that each restaurant is to be deep-cleaned and disinfected frequently. Dunkin’ sister brand Baskin-Robbins will also participate in the P&G Professional CleanPLUS Experience Programme and guests can expect to see signs in Baskin-Robbins shops in August.

“Our franchisees are committed to providing a restaurant experience that meets the health and safety expectations of both their customers and their crew, every day. We are proud to be one of the first QSR brands to join the P&G Professional CleanPLUS Experience Programme, as yet another demonstration of our unwavering commitment to standards which help our franchisees provide additional safety measures for the benefit of guests, restaurant employees, and the communities they serve,” said Everett Gasbarro, Dunkin’ brands senior director of operating systems.

Paul Edmondson, VP, P&G Professional North America, said, “During our long-standing relationship with Dunkin’, we’ve seen that their commitment to cleanliness and guest safety is paramount We’re honoured to support Dunkin’ franchisees and their restaurants with our top P&G Professional brands at a time when the spotlight has never been brighter on how restaurants clean, disinfect, and protect their spaces for both employees and guests.”

Dunkin’ was one of the first chains to close in-restaurant dining, and quickly implemented national safety standards including:

Requiring hygiene training on best-in-class restaurant sanitization and disinfection practices

Requiring social distancing

Requiring the use of face masks and single-use gloves by all restaurant employees

Installing plexiglass guards at the front counter

Providing franchisees with infrared thermometers to enable them to perform recommended pre-shift employee health checks

Assessing additional innovative safety measures on an ongoing basis.

Currently, the vast majority of Dunkin’ restaurants across the country remain open; however, as a precaution, Dunkin’ is continuing to limit service to drive-thru, carry-out, delivery, and curbside pick-up at select locations. Guests can order and pay contactless on the Dunkin’ App for a quick, grab-and-go experience.