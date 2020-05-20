Dunkin’ Brands CEO Dave Hoffmann writes to the team

Read Article

Dunkin’ Brands CEO Dave Hoffmann has written an open letter to the brand’s team members saying, “Throughout this pandemic, we have been guided by one principle: to do what’s right. Nothing is more important to us than the safety of Dunkin’ crew members and guests. Our franchisees, who are small business owners closely connected to the communities they serve, have gone the extra mile to keep their restaurants safely open and their people employed whenever possible.”

Dunkin’ Brands is the parent company of two of the world’s most recognised and beloved brands: Dunkin’, for coffee and baked goods like doughnuts and muffins, and Baskin-Robbins, the world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops. The company has more than 13,100 restaurants in 41 countries worldwide.

Dunkin’ was one of the first chains to close in-restaurant dining in the US, and quickly implemented national safety standards including:

Requiring hygiene training on best-in-class restaurant sanitisation and disinfection practices;

Enforcing social distancing requirements, behind and in front of the counter;

Requiring the use of face masks and single-use gloves by all restaurant employees;

Installing plexiglass sneeze guards at the front counter;

Providing franchisees with infrared thermometers to perform pre-shift employee health checks; and

Assessing additional innovative safety measures on an ongoing basis.

During all of this, 90 per cent of Dunkin’ restaurants in the US have remained open, with even more options to allow guests to get in and get on their way safely. In addition to drive-thru service, the restaurant brand added curbside pick-up, expanded delivery to thousands of Dunkin’ locations, promoted mobile ordering through its app, and suggested payment by credit card versus cash.

Hoffman added, “Now, as the situation evolves, many guests are beginning to ask when we will reopen our dining rooms. Working in tandem with our franchisees, and based on the advice of health and government officials, we will be cautious and thoughtful about reopening in-restaurant dining. Decisions will be made on a market-by-market basis and will include enhanced social distancing and safety standards.”

At Dunkin’, “We’ve Got your Back” is more than just a saying. “Since the start of this crisis, we’ve been looking out for our guests, our franchisees, their employees, and the communities we serve. We have prioritised people over profits, and we have chosen to do what is right rather than what is easy,” Hoffman concluded.