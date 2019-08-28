Drunken Monkey collaborates with FIAPO to offer vegan options of smoothies

Drunken Monkey – one of India’s fastest growing smoothie brands joined hands with FIAPO (Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations) to announce the inclusion of vegan options in 80 per cent of its menu at all of the Drunken Monkey outlets by June 2020. This association has been held to meet the demands of the customers, to protect the environment and the health of the customers and to end the cruelty towards animals. In times of the fast-paced, highly technology-driven lives, ‘The Drunken Monkey’ wishes to revisit some fundamental and basic human stimulation. Striving to take us back to an age where face-to-face conversations were the norm and not any emoticons and where board games rule and not touch screens.

As per Samrat Reddy, founder at Drunken Monkey, “Every one of us is indebted to mother nature and it is our responsibility to make our planet more inclusive for all living things. Drunken monkey is glad to be associated with FIAPO in its quest of animal protection and is keen to make a difference. We are excited to announce that starting next year 80 per cent of Drunken Monkey menu will have vegan options.”

Drunken Monkey offers over 200 types of smoothies made from locally sourced, natural ingredients, ranging from detox to indulgence, and more. Drunken Monkey uses pure natural fresh fruit, no artificial flavours, no added sugar, preservatives or concentrates. Drunken Monkey not only brings freshness to the Indian chain of QSRs but hopefully a lot of freshness to the life of all its consumers as well. Drunken Monkey is present across India in cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi- NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Vijayawada, Indore, Kolkata, Visakhapatnam, Jabalpur, Kochi, Guntur, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Surat, Thane, Vellore, and Kakinada. Under the guidance and vision of Reddy, the brand is planning to launch 150 outlets in India by the end of 2019.

FIAPO (Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organizations) is India’s apex animal protection agency, working with 82-member organizations, over 200 supporter organizations and 1000 individual activists in over 63 cities. FIAPO is the catalyst that protects the interests of animals on local and national levels- through education research, mobilization, training and direct action.