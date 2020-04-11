Trending now

DoubleTree by Hilton shares the brand’s official beloved chocolate chip cookie recipe

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
For the first time ever, DoubleTree by Hilton is sharing the official bake-at-home recipe for the brand’s beloved and delicious chocolate chip cookie, so at-home bakers can create the warm and comforting treat in their own kitchens.

The warm chocolate chip cookie welcome is synonymous with DoubleTree hotels worldwide, and travellers look forward to receiving one, fresh from the oven, upon their arrival.

DoubleTree cookies have a passionate fan following and a long history. More than 30 million are consumed every year, and the DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie even became the first food to be baked in orbit during experiments aboard the International Space Station.

Copycat recipes have been shared online for years, but only now has Hilton released the official version to create at home.

“We know this is an anxious time for everyone. A warm chocolate chip cookie can’t solve everything, but it can bring a moment of comfort and happiness. We hope families enjoy the fun of baking together during their time at home, and we look forward to welcoming all our guests with a warm DoubleTree cookie when travel resumes,” said Shawn McAteer, senior VP and global head, DoubleTree by Hilton.

For the recipe visit the Hilton newsroom website.

