DoubleTree by Hilton, Pune – Chinchwad helps frontline workers in times of COVID-19 pandemic

Read Article

As our frontline warriors wage their battle with the pandemic of Coronavirus outbreak, DoubleTree by Hilton, Pune – Chinchwad is delivering the light and warmth of hospitality as they distributed specially packaged packets of food to the hard-working professionals and the needy in Pimpri Chinchwad.

With limited resources and services available, the team, most of them stranded at the hotel due to the lockdown, used the opportunity to cook delicious and nutritious meals for those in the service of society. These food packets were then distributed to the law enforcers, utility workers and the humble private guards. The small gesture touched the hearts of many, bringing a smile to their face. DoubleTree by Hilton, Pune – Chinchwad will keep distributing such specially prepared food packets to these people as a gesture of gratitude and kindness until the situation is under control.

Talking about this initiative, Aditya Shamsher Malla, GM, DoubleTree by Hilton, Pune – Chinchwad said, “We are truly grateful for the extraordinary work by these selfless members of the Administration in an unprecedented situation. We will continue to support their efforts to the best of our ability. Hospitality professionals have always stood shoulder to shoulder with the warriors in any calamity, and we deem it an honour to reach out and do our bit as a token of gratitude.”