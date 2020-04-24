Double Tree by Hilton Gurgaon feeds underprivileged impacted by COVID-19 crisis

Read Article

Keeping the C.A.R.E. philosophy and a sense of urgency and lenity at Double Tree by Hilton hotels alive, Double Tree by Hilton Gurgaon – New Delhi NCR took the initiative to feed the poor and underprivileged community affected due to nationwide lockdown. Many of these are daily wage earners or migrant workers who have lost their means of livelihood due to halt in work activities due to Covid-19.

On a daily basis the skeletal team stationed at the hotel is preparing meal boxes and delivering to them and their families to ensure no one goes to sleep hungry. In these unprecedented difficult times when everyone is coming forward to help each other, even Double Tree by Hilton Gurgaon too contributed their bit. The hotel is giving away 100 boxes everyday to the workers who are working in such critical conditions, evincing that it is never about how much we do but how much love we put into doing it matters.

Talking about this initiative Samir Avasthi, GM, Double Tree by Hilton Gurgaon, said, “As a global organization, we believe in giving back to the community by owning our actions and decisions for the betterment of humanity, by doing and contributing our part as impeccably as we can to show that we are together in this time of crises and honoring those who are working persistently to bring the light and warmth to a world in need.”