Domino’s Pizza and ITC Foods partner to deliver essential items

Domino’s Pizza in partnership with ITC Foods, has launched “Domino’s Essentials”. The delivery infrastructure of Domino’s will is leveraged to help customers order everyday grocery essentials offered by ITC Foods, India’s most trusted packaged staple brand. A combo pack of Aashirvaad Atta and Spices including chili, coriander and turmeric powder will be available on Domino’s app starting today. This service will be available for consumers first in Bengaluru and then in the cities of Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad. This first-of-its-kind, unique partnership between a QSR and an FMCG company is aimed at serving the community at large by ensuring an uninterrupted supply of essential items without them having to step outside the safety of their homes.

To avail this service, customers need to use the latest version of the Domino’s app and click on “Domino’s Essentials” section. Customers will then be able to select the Combo Pack and use digital payment mode to complete the order. Domino’s Safe Delivery Expert will follow the Zero Contact Delivery practice to deliver the package. This service method will ensure that customers are able to receive their order without coming in contact with the Safe Delivery Expert.

Pratik Pota, CEO & whole-time director, Jubilant FoodWorks said, “In these difficult times, Jubilant FoodWorks is committed to helping the country in every possible way. We will use the Domino’s supply chain and delivery network to deliver essential goods such as AashirvaadAtta, spices etc. at people’s doorstep. Customers can order using the Domino’s App and their order will be delivered safely and hygienically using Zero Contact Delivery.We are happy to partner with ITC Foods for this initiative enabling consumers to procure and receive certain essentials while staying safe at their homes.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Hemant Malik, divisional chief executive, Foods Division, ITC, said, “As a responsible corporate citizen we in industry must lend our meaningful support during these trying times. Our committed teams have been working tirelessly in order to reach essentials to consumer’s every day in a safe manner. We have redoubled our efforts to expand availability of food products by leveraging various avenues and channels that connect seamlessly with consumers. This valuable partnership with Domino’s during this pandemic will enable us to fulfill the rising demand for food products like Aashirvaad Atta and spices. I am sure consumers in Bengaluru and progressively other cities will greatly benefit from this collaboration by receiving essential food items at their doorstep during this time of being confined at homes.”