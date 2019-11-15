Dineout partners with Amazon India to automate inventory system for restaurants

Global e-commerce giant, Amazon has joined hands with India’s largest dining out and restaurant tech platform – Dineout, to co-create a marketplace for restaurants to automate their inventory system and raw material needs. This integration is powered by Dineout’s B2B tech solution – inresto, a leading cloud-based SAAS platform that helps restaurants manage their front end and back end operations.

This is a first of its kind technology solution for supply chain and inventory management in the F&B industry. With inresto, restaurants can analyze their sales trends and forecast inventory with a data-led approach to reduce losses. The system also showcases the list of most purchased items by the restaurant and best-priced items, enabling restaurants & business partners to get the best deals. Inresto provides a nudge to restauranteurs using AI to predict any upcoming raw material requirement basis the available inventory and consumption data of the restaurant. The integration with Amazon India will help restaurants directly order supply at just a click within the inresto dashboard along with the choice of the best vendors at competitive prices. It becomes more significant for cloud kitchens too who work out of smaller spaces and can only store two to three days of stock, which makes it imperative to have optimum inventory to avoid delays in customer service and wastage.

More than 10,000 partner restaurants will be able to explore the benefits of Amazon business – India at just one click. Inresto platform users will be directed to a dashboard that will allow them to access raw material both for food and non-food items like packaging & cutlery, grocery, beverages & dairy, kitchen supplies, office improvement, frozen & canned products and more, listed on Amazon For Business website in India. The co-curated marketplace will not only help restaurants to choose quality brands at the best price but also provide restaurants full control on the cost of goods sold, thus improving profitability.

Commenting on the partnership, Ankit Mehrotra, CEO & co-founder, Dineout said, “ With this integration our clients will be assured of the best pricing, timely deliveries & quality of supplies, lowering their total variable cost. By leveraging on each other’s strengths and capabilities, together, we look forward to delivering world-class quality solutions and services to help our restaurants become more efficient, competitive and profitable.”

With Amazon’s no cost EMI facility, restaurants can spread their inventory expenses over longer timelines vs. their standard credit period of 10-14 days. Dineout’s restaurant tech platform is currently used by marquee fine dining and casual dining restaurants, cloud kitchens, and Quick Service Outlets (QSRs) across F&B industry in India and overseas. Some of the partner restaurants of Dineout utilizing their B2B services are Social, Burger Singh, Theobroma, Farzi Café, The Irish House, Olive Bar and Kitchen, Chilli’s and new age cloud kitchens such as Freshmenu, Cult.fit, Innerchef among others.

“While we have an automated system to manage our supply and inventory through inresto addition of Amazon for a business market place on the dashboard is going to be a game-changer both in terms of convenience and competitive pricing,” said Arpan Gupta, owner of AIR- An Ivory Region in New Delhi.

Dineout will be India’s first platform to have an API integration with Amazon business for a seamless user experience by the end of 2019. Dineout for the last 5 years has been on a mission to revolutionize the restaurant industry with its inresto technology. This integration further strengthens its commitment to making every restaurant tech-enabled.