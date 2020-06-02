Dineout onboards over 10,000 restaurants for contactless dining suite

Read Article

As the country attempts to restore normalcy with Unlock 1.0, leading hotels and restaurant chains are reimagining the way they will serve customers on the opening day, focusing on premier hygiene standards and contactless services with Dineout. Over 10,000 leading F&B restaurants and casual dining or quick-service chains including Subway, Hard Rock Cafe, Mad Over Donuts, Mainland China and The Great Kabab Factory and others have partnered with Dineout to provide a contactless and safe dining-out experience to their customers.

With the government having given restaurants and malls a go-ahead to reopen their establishments from the 8th of June onwards, Dineout’s Contactless Dining abilities will help restaurateurs avoid extraneous contact points inside the restaurants, while still providing their diners a seamless and safe dining experience.

Besides leading restaurants, widely popular hotels such as The Park Juhu, Courtyard by Marriott, Holiday Inn Delhi, and The Fern Hotels, have emerged among the first batch of establishments working on implementing premier health standards & social distancing guidelines in their premises. 40% of the initial adopters of the contactless dining solution hail from metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata, while 30% are from Hyderabad, Pune and Chandigarh, while the remaining are from tier II and tier III cities.

Speaking on the changing restaurant business ecosystem, Ankit Mehrotra, co-founder & CEO, Dineout said, “The post Covid era would see the advent of Hospitality 2.0 at restaurants & other establishments, not just from an operations perspective, but also in terms of the factors determining excellence. From aligning a restaurant to the new social distancing guidelines to adapting new strategies and approaches to secure a strong come-back with digital alternatives, it’s heartening to see such a remarkable response from the country’s F&B industry. Our goal is to empower more than 20,000 restaurants across 20+ cities with 100% safe contactless dining solutions by the end of June 2020.”

A recent survey by Dineout across 20 cities in India presented some interesting insights on the factors that determine consumer interest while choosing a restaurant to dine out in the post Covid era. According to the findings – 81 per cent of consumers would prefer a digital menu on their smartphones instead of physical menus or tablet-based digital menus. 60 per cent of the respondents prefer seamless wallet-based digital payments over cash/cards, while 84 per cent would prefer to go digital while providing suggestions or feedback.

Besides offering the country’s first end-to-end contactless dining suite, Dineout also offers Restaurant Safety Kits and is facilitating hygiene certification for restaurants through a licensed lab to ensure restaurants clear the necessary hygiene benchmarks before resuming services. Diners can view certified restaurants and their respective audit ratings on the Dineout App, and therefore make informed decisions. and be assured of the safety and hygiene standards, which will help regain consumer confidence in a post-Covid world.