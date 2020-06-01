Digital menu brand My Menu goes live in 18 countries

Read Article

The global economic and human crisis, Covid-19, has been seen impacting various verticals worldwide. The host of industries is being affected drastically and has been undergoing a complete overhaul in consumer demography, behaviour and industry trends. The hospitality domain is one of the most impacted industries it thus requires significant measures to be taken, such as integrating new technology with regular dining and making the sector comparatively pandemic-resistant. This step will not only aid in keeping up with the latest advancements in the field but also control the damage done by the virus.

Aligning themselves with a similar thought process, in April, Abhishek Bose, CEO, My Menu and Neener Tewari, director, My Menu India, leading International digital menu company specialising in digital tablet menu had announced to provide complimentary QR ordering to restaurants all across the globe to combat the post-pandemic era. In a span of one month, the brand has already signed up with marquee properties like Taj Hotels, Radisson, Novotel, Ibis, Mercure, Royal Orchid Central, Oakwood Premier, Zone by Park, Biryani Batuta. Internationally, it is seen collaborating with 1800+ restaurants including Gordan Ramsey’s Hell’s Kitchen, Caesars Palace Hotel Bluewaters Dubai, Nandos, Wagamama, Carluccio’s, and has been made a corporate standard by Accor hotels. Owing to the current industry scenario, My Menu is further expected to take another step towards success and sign up with 5000+ Indian restaurants in the next quarter.

Aligning his thoughts while considering the current scenario, Bose, said, “The decision to offer complimentary QR ordering was taken purely out of concern for our colleagues in the hospitality industry and their guests. It doesn’t matter the price tag, in any company it takes time for approvals. Since we realized this indecisiveness is putting people’s health at risk, hence the decision to give it out for free allowing companies the time to make an informed decision.”

The menu is one of the most used and significant items in a restaurant and digitising it is the only way to combat the spread of infection in the dining space. The strategic initiative offers various solutions where the QR Ordering can be done via the guest’s mobile. The guests scan a QR code on their mobiles, go through the menu and place the order via their phones without downloading any app.

Revolutionising the dining sector and proofing it to further prevent contamination and lower the risk of infection, My Menu has been working to not only make things more convenient for customers but also making the Indian hospitality industry globally competitive amid a crisis.

Commenting on the intent of the brand and its desired impact, Tewari, said, “Our aim is to not just associate with the prominent chains but with every local food joint of India. My Menu’s thoughtful initiative will further spur market readiness in the modern world to prevent and contain flu-like virus dissemination.”

As per Atul Aggarwal, Director of IT, Caesars Bluewaters Dubai, “During the current time of uncertainty, it was observed that the guest wanted to have the least number of touchpoints especially while they were dining. My Menu’s QR based menu eliminates paper menus which may transmit viruses. My Menu brings the Menu right on the guest’s personal device without any touchpoint or by installing any APP. Also, My Menu’s QR based menu helps in reducing the paper cost where we don’t need to print the menu whenever there is a change in item or pricing. At Caesars Palace Bluewaters, we implemented My Menu in our signature restaurant Gordan Ramsey’s Hell’s Kitchen where it took off instantly with the guests. Owing to the guest’s feedback, we implemented in all the restaurants including Havana Social Club.”

Meraj Mohammed, Cluster IT Head at Rixos Hotels, “The application is extremely useful with hi-end features to enhance the food and beverage business. Backend is very simple that even a non-technical teammate can update the content easily. In the present scenario, QR code-based digital menu is one of the primary requirements to avoid COVID-19 contamination using the paper-based menus.”