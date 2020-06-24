Diageo India to support eateries with Rs 75-cr support programme

Read Article

Diageo India has announced ‘Raising the Bar’, a 75-crore programme committed to support bars, pubs and restaurants serving alcohol to welcome customers back and recover following the Covid-19 pandemic. Raising the Bar will be a two-year programme to support the revival and recovery of qualifying bars, pubs and restaurants serving alcohol across New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities.

Diageo designed the Raising the Bar programme following a global survey of bar owners to identify key priorities to support reopening. Their top priorities included hygiene measures, digital support and practical equipment and training to transform how their outlets will work when they reopen.

The programme will provide targeted non-cash support including physical equipment needed for outlets to re-open like ‘hygiene kits’ with high-quality permanent sanitiser dispensers, medical-grade hand sanitiser and a range of personal protection equipment (such as masks and gloves); help to bars, pubs and restaurants serving alcohol to establish partnerships with online reservations and cashless systems; mobile bars and outdoor equipment.

Following the resumption of business operations and the sale of alcohol in bars, pubs and restaurants, outlets will be able to register their interest in the programme via www.diageobaracademy.com. Bar owners will receive regular updates on best practice training and resources and be able to participate in global surveys to share insights, as they build back their businesses.

Commenting on the launch, Anand Kripalu, MD & CEO, Diageo India said, “The Indian Hospitality and F&B industry has witnessed unprecedented loss of revenues. This has impacted many start-ups and MSMEs as well as the livelihood of millions of people. Pubs, Bars and Restaurants are an integral part of our communities, bringing people together to socialise and celebrate – something we have all missed during the lockdown. Diageo has always had strong linkages with the Hospitality and F&B industry, jointly curating unique experiences for consumers. The revival of this sector is vital to the economy and to the success of our business. ‘’Raising the Bar’’ is our commitment to qualifying Pubs, Bars & Restaurants that serve alcohol. This support extends to providing enhanced safety measures when they resume operations so that their business and employment can revive, enabling our consumers to feel confident once again to socialise and lead normal lives.’’

Diageo India’s commitment is part of the US$ 100 million commitment by Diageo, benefitting global cities like New York, London, Edinburgh, Dublin, Belfast, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, Shanghai, Nairobi, Dar es Salaam, Kampala and Sydney. In India, the programme will be owned and led by Black Dog, our locally blended iconic scotch whisky.