Detpak appoints RJ Group as exclusive distributor for its eco-friendly F&B packaging products’ distribution in India

Read Article

RJ Group, a leading manufacturer and exporter of hospitality products and guest room amenities has been appointed as an exclusive distributor for Detpak in the HoReCa segment based out of Mumbai. This addition further expands the company’s comprehensive product offering across the Indian F&B industry.

RJ Group will now exclusively distribute Detpak’s eco-friendly food and beverage packaging products to the foodservice industry in Mumbai and other markets.

Detpak is a part of Detmold Group established in 1948 Headquartered in Australia and has production facilities in China, Australia, India, Indonesia, Philippines, South Africa & Vietnam with sales team presence across the globe. Offering over 1,000 paper and board packaging solutions, Detpak’s world-class design and printing service has earned a reputation as a provider of high quality, custom printed packaging solutions.

“We are thrilled with our exclusive partnership with Detpak to offer Quality products with the highest levels of Service & Efficiency to the hospitality industry. Considering the Covid-19 pandemic it has become a necessity for the foodservice industry to move to Food Grade and Eco-friendly packaging solutions which is sustainable and tamer proof. Due to the uncertainty in the lockdown period more and more hotel chains have started food delivery services across the country creating a huge demand for Detpak’s excellent & vast product line. This partnership will help us in expanding our product portfolio to a broader region and meeting the present demand for food packaging. We look forward to a strategic and profitable long term association with Detpak” said Piyush Agarwal, CEO, RJ Group of Companies.

Rushabh Oza, country sales manager, Detpak India added, “We are pleased to announce an exclusive and long term partnership with RJ Group in order to cater to the Indian Hospitality Industry. Detpak’s Quality products and global repute combined with RJ Group’s two decades of expertise in servicing the hospitality sector will make the perfect solution for Hospitality Procurement Professionals and brand owners to address their woes of reliable and sustainable supply partners. Their extensive distribution network, product knowledge, and passionate sales team will provide a great opportunity for us to further extend our reach in India with a commitment towards Quality, Service, Efficiency and Sustainability.”