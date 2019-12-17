Deltin Royale celebrates The Electric Carnival

This December Goa witnessed an exhilarating event at one of India’s only luxury casino, Deltin Royale. The never ending excitement of gaming, music, dance and neon fever left each visitor mesmerised.The Electric Carnival, a three-day fest, boasted for being one of the biggest and most engaging festival which took place from December 6-8, 2019.

The theme for this mega-celebration was ‘Electric & Neon’ and saw around 30 popular stars from Bollywood and Television. The Electric Carnival hosted Prachi Desai, Kajal Aggarwal, Sanjana Galrani, Shreyas Talpade, Sharad Kelkar, Urvashi Dholakia, Shakti Arora, Pooja Gor, Chahat Khanna, Ishita Raj Sharma, Zain Iman, Neha Saxena leading celebrity singers like Akasa Singh, Dev Negi, DJ Rink and several bands who gave scintillating performances leaving everyone electrified.

Deltin Royale left no stone unturned making this one of the biggest event of the year. The luxury ship anchored in the serene Mandovi River was abuzz offering every patron a unique experience with its spectacular neon décor and electrifying acts.

The Buffet was splendid and offered a variety of live counters, delectable cuisine and unlimited drinks celebrating this neon festivity.