Deltin Group launches first international casino at The Marriott Hotel in Kathmandu
Latest Updates

Deltin Group launches first international casino at The Marriott Hotel in Kathmandu

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Deltin Group, one of India’s leading and publicly listed gaming and hospitality company, expanding rapidly since the year 2008, has recently seen the launch of their first international venture Deltin Casino at The Marriott Hotel in Kathmandu Naxal Nepal on February 8, 2020. This new venture is a result of the company’s agreement with Everest Hospitality and the hotel.

The casino aims to increase the level of luxury gaming experience, hospitality and entertainment in Nepal. It has employed nearly 250 locals as employees who have been trained for six months under international supervision to meet the highest standards of service provision.

On the advent of the launch, Anil Malani, president and CEO, Deltin Group, said, “We believe that compliance and ethics is an integral aspect to our business and so we are happy to join hands with Everest Hospitality and Hotel Pvt Ltd owners of the Marriott Hotel, as both our companies share common values professionalism and excellence in service; our shared values and parallel vision reassures that our business is in safe hands here in Nepal.”

