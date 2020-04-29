Delhi-based Cross Border Kitchens launches all-day snack menu under brand Chutney India

Read Article

Considering these times of lockdown everyone has been missing on delicious, safe & hygienic snackables, which is why Cross Border Kitchens through its brand Chutney India has introduced a menu of Indian street snacks.

Claiming to be preparing the food under the safest and utmost hygienic conditions that include zero-contact cooking as well as zero contact delivery, the brand will deliver in South Delhi all through the day. Keeping this in mind, Chutney India; a modern Indian brand from the portfolio of Cross Border Kitchens brings you a delicious snack menu you can order at any time of the day. The carefully constructed All-Day Snackables Menu brings forth a variety of dishes that rightly evoke a shared feeling of comfort and home.

The extensive menu includes piping hot samosas, Papdi Chaat, stuffed Paranthas with options such as Aloo Pyaaz, Mooli, Gobhi, Andaa as well as crowd-favorites such as street-style, stir-fried Chowmein and Manchurian, Aloo Tikki Burger and Amritsari Kulcha and Kathi Roll.

Chutney India has an eclectic mix of old and new Indian recipes adapted in Cross Border Kitchens style of comfort Indian food. The new menu does not only have savories but also carries a delicious dessert selection to balance out the spice or just order it in as is. Choose from a selection of Gulab Jamun, Kaju Katli, Rashgulla and the Laddoo with a choice of Besan and Atta.

The lockdown and social distancing is enough to bring down anyone’s spirits, indulge in a much-needed reminder of comfort.