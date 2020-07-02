Deepak Iyer: This is an important milestone in the journey of Mondelez in India

Read Article

Mondelez International, formerly Kraft Foods, and the maker of Cadbury chocolates, recently announced its entry into the over Rs 2,000-crore packaged cakes market with Cadbury Chocobakes Choc Layered Cakes.

Commenting on the launch, Deepak Iyer, president – India, Mondelez International, said, “We are expanding our portfolio into related categories by driving the taste of chocolate as a snack – beyond the bar. Today with our strong Cadbury legacy and an established play in biscuits and cookies we are well placed to expand into the bakery and cakes segment with layered cakes. With our individually wrapped chocolatey cakes, we are not only providing a new eat experience but driving consumer convenience both for in-home and on the go consumption. This is an important milestone in the journey of our company in India.”

The newly launched Cadbury Chocobakes, priced at Rs 10 and Rs 60 for a single and multi-pack, respectively, will be available on shelves from July 2020.

This is the company’s second launch under the Chocobakery sub-category, in less than a year, after the successful launch of Cadbury Chocobakes Choco-filled Cookies. With this launch, the company is bringing together power of their global baking expertise and the much-loved chocolatey Cadbury taste.

Sudhanshu Nagpal, associate director – marketing (Biscuits), Mondelez India, added, “Our biscuits business in the country has been one of the key growth drivers for us, globally and in India. Our endeavour has always been to provide unique eat experiences and a broad range of product offerings to our consumers – some of our unique innovations like Bournvita Biscuits – Banana & Oats, Oreo Cadbury Dipped, Cadbury Chocobakes Choc-filled Cookies, etc are a testament to this commitment. We are confident that our latest launch – Cadbury Chocobakes Choc Layered Cakes will help us further expand the category and open interesting avenues in the snacking space”