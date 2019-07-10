Dabur India to develop new range of healthy preservative-free juices, to tap wellness resorts and retreats space: Amitabh Singh

Building on a legacy of quality and experience of over 133 years, Dabur today is recognised as a globally leading Ayurvedic and natural health care company. Dabur India one of India’s leading FMCG companies with revenues of over Rs 7,680 crore & market capitalisation of over Rs 48,800 crore has a significant presence in the HoReCa segment of the country with its range of Real juices.

The company already has the Real Activ range of sugar-free juices but is also focussing on introducing a range of preservative-free natural juices range with medicinal properties such as Amla, Aloe Vera juices, etc., among others. “With the booming wellness retreats and resorts in India, we are looking at introducing this new range of healthy juices across these properties. Sugar-free juices are more popular and are trending with the increasing awareness of wellness by the well-travelled Indians now,” informed Amitabh Singh, general manager, modern trade & enterprise business, Dabur India.

Speaking about the initial challenges and opportunities faced by Dabur India while introducing a new innovative product like Real juice in tetra packs, Singh said that the initial challenge that they faced in both the retail and institutional markets space, was the education about the advantages of juices packed in tetra packs. “There were misconceptions such as poor quality of packaging, lesser shelf life, etc. However, with continuous reinforcement of information about the advantages such as microbe-free packaging, higher amount of nutritional value retention as compared to canned juices, etc., we at Dabur India have been successful to educate the hospitality industry and our direct customers through the B2C channels about the various benefits of consuming tetra packs packaged juices,” he added.

In terms of new innovation, the company is focussing on developing a new range of food grade aseptic PET bottle for its range of juices. It will be used for both retail as well as institutional businesses. “We are also working on a new range of juices with fruit pieces in it, to add to the natural experience of the product. There are many other innovations and a range of new products that are under multiple stages of development,” expressed Singh.

Dabur India also has a wide range of other stock keeping units (SKUs) which are serviced to the HoReCa segment in the country including its latest Capsico Red Pepper Sauce. “We are speaking to a lot of casual dining restaurants as well as QSRs for the distribution in the hospitality sector of Capsico. We are quite successful with the product in the retail space for its high quality and cost-effectiveness as compared to other international brands of sauces in the markets,” said Singh.

HoReCa sector contributes Rs 250 cr of the total business of Dabur India. We witnessed a Y-O-Y growth of 20 per cent in terms of value and have increased by 15-16 per cent in terms of volume,” Singh said.

We do participate in multiple food and hospitality exhibitions and also partner for awards functions being organised by the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA), as chef’s play a very crucial role as the key influencers in promoting the diversity of Indian cuisines to the world, concluded Singh about their B2B tie-ups to further thrust their presence in the institutional markets.