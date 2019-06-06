Cygnett Hotels & Resorts will tap the Buddhist Circuit by end of this fiscal: Sarbendra Sarkar, founder & MD

Cygnett Hotels & Resorts which started operating in India from April 2014 opened 21 hotels with 1000+ keys in operation in the first year itself. It has signed 900+ keys in a total of 20 properties to be spread pan India.

The hotel company which caters to upscale, midscale and budget traveller market through its five brands namely Cygnett Plaza ,Cygnett Park, Cygnett Inn & Cygnett Residences, and Cygnett Lite – a manchise brand, is considering asset-light business model for expansion pan India, informs Sarbendra Sarkar, founder & MD, Cygnett Hotels & Resorts.

Apart from hotels, the company is also focussing on alternate accommodation segment with Cygnett Residences branded property under construction in Rajkot.

Technology has been crucial to the company in many aspects right from hotel operations to AI-booking and blockchain elements. “We are the only hotel company in India with in-house AI booking channel and to offer a loyalty programme which harnesses blockchain elements to remember and suggest guests likings and preferences during their further stays with Cygnett,” says Sarkar. The company has also adopted cloud-based Central Reservation System (CRS) and Online Reputation Management (ORM) which allow the hotel chains to increase brand visibility and high room revenue through its distribution and e-commerce.

About the experiences being provided to the guests, Sarkar says that as the travellers these days expect local experiences both within and outside the hotel, Cygnett is considering detailed local aesthetic touches to their hotels while also paying heed to the experiences outside of the hotel. “Dwarka in Gujarat, although being a spiritual destination, is a potential location for scuba diving, for which we have tied up with a professional agency at our property in Dwarka. Rishikesh and Gangtok have expansive views to keep gazing at when on a trek. We at Cygnett organise these treks for our guests,” notes Sarkar.

Since India is having more holiday locations now, Cygnett is considering to develop boutique resort properties with 50-60 keys each in those destinations. “Rishikesh is one of them followed by our recently opened property in Nainital,” he says.

The company recorded eight per cent growth in revenue last year, informs Sarkar about the company’s performance. The company eyes to have 28 properties operation by the end of this year and is eyeing to tap the traveller market in the Buddist Circuit with 5-6 hotels signed in destinations including Bodhgaya, Varanasi, etc. “We are also opening properties in Itanagar and Gangtok and are aggressively looking to tap the south and west India including Telangana, Visakhapatnam, and Karnataka,” concludes Sarkar.