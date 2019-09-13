Cygnett Hotels & Resorts opens Cygnett Style Mantra in Jodhpur

Cygnett Hotels has launched Cygnett Style Mantra in Jodhpur, also known as the “Gateway to Thar” which is famous for Mehrangarh Fort, its blue houses, temples, and food. This is Cygnett Group’s sixth property to open this year.

Strategically located at the city centre and at a 20-minute-drive from the Mehrangarh Fort, Cygnett Style Mantra is a newly built property which is just 6 km from the railway station and 8 km from the city airport.

Speaking about the new property in Cygnett’s bouquet of offerings, Sarbendra Sarkar, MD, Cygnett Group, said, “Cygnett’s latest addition in Cygnett Style Mantra promises to offer stay experience that one would associate with quality experience. In the second-largest city of Rajasthan, the hotel is perfectly suited for both leisure and business travellers, owing to its proximity to city centre and business houses.”

Cygnett Style Mantra offers 40 stylish and elegant rooms, divided into club rooms, superior rooms and suite rooms. The rooms have been arranged tastefully, offering high speed wi-fi connection, telephone with global dialing, LED screen with DTH services, mini bar and all other premium modern amenities. In addition, the hotel guests can enjoy a scrumptious meal at the multi-cuisine restaurant, Cygnett Pavilion with authentic recipes. The restaurant has gone for eclectically selected local dishes that would bring forth the authenticity of the cuisine of the state in more ways than one.